SEVENTEEN Seungkwan To Rejoin Group Post Hiatus Due To Health Reasons

SEVENTEEN Seungkwan has had a rough year in terms of his health. The singer was on a temporary break from his professional commitments, owing to certain health complications. The hiatus, however, has proven to be rather short-lived. Seungkwan's comeback to the group was recently officially announced by SEVENTEEN's managing label.

3 things you need to know

Seungkwan is a vocalist on the K-pop boy band SEVENTEEN.

He will soon be seen in South Korean survival reality television show, The Devil's Plan.

The K-pop idol had been hospitalised earlier this year owing to his health complications.

SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan to come out of his hiatus

Pledis Entertainment, the official company representing SEVENTEEN, released a statement recently revealing Seungkwan's return to the K-pop group. SEVENTEEN is gearing up for a full comeback later this year in October and Seugkwan has been confirmed to be a part of that. Not just that, Seungkwan will be ending his health-induced hiatus which came around after he was hospitalised earlier this year. More so, the vocalist will also be seen in The Devil's Plan soon, a survival reality television show in South Korea, which will also feature well-known faces across the South Korean entertainment sector.

(SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan is all set for a comeback with his group in October | Image: X)



The company's official statement read, "Seungkwan is joining the group's comeback with their album in October. Seungkwan is focusing on recovery, and we're discussing the timing of his comeback. It's expected he'll be able to return and meet fans in September at the latest."

Seungkwan provides health update to fans

Recently, Seungkwan took to Weverse to update his fans - called Carats - about his health. He shared that his hiatus allowed him to take full and proper rest, probably for the first time in a long while. He went on to thank his fans for continuing to support him during his absence. He finally shared how the rest has helped him finally feel like himself again, after a long time.