Sex And The City's Chris Noth Shaves Head, Gets 'Carrie Approved' By Sarah Jessica Parker

Sex and the City star Chris Noth, who played the role of Mr Big, seems to have decided to join the gang of 'transformations during quarantine' gang. The actor posted a picture of himself with a freshly shaved head on his Instagram. His on-screen beau Sarah Jessica Parker could not hold back and commented on Noth's new look.

ALSO READ| Sarah Jessica Parker Chooses Between Mr Big And Aidan Shaw From Sex And The City

Chris Noth's brand-new look

The actor posted a selfie on his Instagram where he can be seen wearing a black sweater. His shaven head has just a few wisps of hair, and his French beard was kept intact. Noth captioned the post saying that he had decided that dealing with hair was superfluous during the quarantine period.

ALSO READ| Sex And The City Series: Where Is The Popular Girl Gang Now?

Sarah Jessica Parker was quick to comment on his new look. She asked Chris why did he wait so long to shave his hair off. To this, excited fans said that the look was 'Carrie approved'.

ALSO READ| Sex And The City’s Most Iconic Scenes That Will Definitely Make You ‘wonder’

It seems that the quarantine is giving many celebrities the freedom and encouragement to try out new looks. Noth is not the only celebrity to make changes in his hairstyle. Gwen Stefani was also seen helping out Blake Shelton so that he can keep the shape of his 'quarantine mullet' intact. Hilary Duff also surprised her fans with a selfie where she dyed her hair a bold blue shade.

ALSO READ| 'Sex And The City' Follow-up TV Series In The Works

Quarantine mullet update 3/26/2020... @gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes. pic.twitter.com/XZJzWOoAd5 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 26, 2020

ALSO READ| Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals She Can't Imagine 'Sex And The City 3' Without Kim Cattrall

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.