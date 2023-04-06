Shanghai Film Festival To Have Its First In-person Event After Pandemic; Details Inside

The Shanghai International Film Festival is all set to make a comeback with its 25th edition. This will be the first version of the event that will be easily accessible to the International film industry after the pandemic. The festival, due to COVID-19, remained a local affair in 2020 and 2021 as International flights were banned due to the pandemic. The organisers, however, postponed the festival altogether in 2022 due to the second wave of the pandemic.

The Shanghai Film Festival, China organisers have confirmed that the festival will make a comeback and will be held physically from June 9-18. Variety reported that according to the organisers, the festival will, “open a two-way journey between Chinese films and world films.” This is the first time the festival returns to its previous glory since the coronavirus pandemic.

As per reports, the China Film Festival has received more than 8000 entries. It is also being said that the organisers have decided to include 2022 entries if the filmmakers like. It was reported that around 4000 entries were recorded in 2022, which eventually had to be cancelled. This year, the organisers have claimed that they have received entries from more than 128 countries.

Shanghai Film Festival, China News

The main award presented at the festival is called the Jinjue, popularly known as the Golden Goblet. This year, the award is reserved for five main categories. The categories which are eligible for the Golden Goblet are main feature film competition, Asian newcomers, documentaries, animation and short films. Apart from the awards and film screening, the film festival will also include training programs, a metaverse segment and a project-matching event.

Shanghai Film Festival History

The Shanghai Film Festival was first held in 1993. Since then, in 2023, the festival celebrates its 30th year and 25th anniversary. It has grown to become one of the biggest film festivals in East Asia. The China Film Festival usually screens more than 300 movies including several international movies.