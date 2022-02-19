Shin Hye Sun To Star In New Korean Drama 'Wax Doll'? Here Are All Details On The Project

Shin Hye Sun had been in the news for her work in the show Mr Queen last year. It's been a year since the release of the series, and the Korean actor has signed Brave Citizen. She could now be finalising another next project soon.

As per reports, she is currently in discussions for her next film. She has reportedly been approched for a film titled Wax Doll.

Shin Hye Sun to star in Wax Doll movie?

Shin Hye Sun, as per a report on Soompi, has been offered the film titled Wax Doll. The project is said to be a drama-based film. Her agency YNK Entertainment has confirmed that she indeed received the offer.

Not much details are available on the project yet.

The 32-year-old seemed to be reviewing the offer, and it's been interesting to see if the answer will be yes. Fans of the actor, who have been missing her from the big screen for a while, will be the most delighted if the project indeed goes ahead as planned.

This is the second project that Shin Hye Sun has made made headlines for in recent days. She was reportedly approached for the drama See You in My 19th Life. Not much is known regarding her plans to sign it or reject it, except that she was in talks for it.

What was confirmed was that she was all set to star in the film Brave Citizen. Both Brave Citizen and See You in My 19th Life are based on webtoons of the same name.

Shin Hye Sun on the professional front

Shin Hye Sun has completed almost a decade in the Korean entertainment industry. She had shot to fame with the series School 2013 in 2012. She then starred in short films like One Summer Night, Return Match and The Mother Earth the year later.

She made her full-fledged film debut with A Violent Prosecutor in 2016 and then stared in films like A Day, Innocence and Collectors. Still 17, The Hymn of Death, Angel's Last Mission: Love have been some of the other popular series in her career.