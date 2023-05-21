SHINee Hints At Comeback In June; Group’s First After Taemin’s Military Discharge

The entertainment label SM Entertainment previously announced that the K-Pop group SHINee will be releasing their eighth studio album in the second quarter of the year. In recent developments, pictures of billboards in South Korea teasing their comeback in June surfaced online on Sunday (May 21). The billboards featured the backs of members Onew, Key, Minho, and Taemin.

They were seen standing in front of jackets on clothes hangers. Their catchphrase “SHINee is back” with the month June written on it can also be spotted on the board. As a result, adding fuel to the rumors of SHINee making their comeback in June. This will be the group's first comeback in 2 years and after Taemin’s military discharge. See the photo here:

2023 JUNE, SHINee is BACK pic.twitter.com/yis9RPYxgc — 빕 (@by_beep) May 21, 2023

SHINee's work front

Earlier in April, Taemin held a fan meeting in three years at Kyung Hee University Peace Palace. Taemin saw the fans in person for the first time since he began his military service in May 2021. He worked as a social service agent until he was released from duty on April 4.

Later in May, the group will be honouring their 15th debut anniversary by holding a fan meeting titled Everyday is SHINeeDAY: Piece of SHINE on 27 and 28. It will take place at the Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium in Songpa-gu, Seoul. It will be their first fan meeting since the one in September 2018, making it almost 4 years and 8 months since they last faced the fans as a group.

Leader Onew joined the military in December 2018 as an active duty soldier and left in July 2020. Minho, who joined the Marine Corps in April 2019, completed his military service in November 2020, while Key, who joined the army in March 2019, was released in October 2020. SHINee's last release was the 7th full-length album Don't Call Me and repackaged album Atlantis in 2021. Apart from their group comeback, member Onew's solo repackage album and Key's second mini album will also be releasing in the fourth quarter of the year.