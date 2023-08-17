Shinee Key's New Solo Album To Release In September? All We Know

Shinee is a popular South Korean boy band that made its debut back in 2008. The four-member boy group has won several accolades with its work. The group is referred to as "Princes of K-pop." Recently, it has been announced that the member of the band named Key has been gearing up for his solo comeback this year.

Shinee works under the label of SM Entertainment.

Key released his second full-length repackage album in February 2023.

The band recently released its eighth full-length album titled HARD which topped the iTunes chart in 43 countries.

Shinee's member Key to make his comeback

As per a South Korean media portal, Shinee member Key is all set to make his solo comeback in September this year. He recently made a comeback as a group with the much-awaited album HARD. Key's upcoming album will mark his first solo album in over seven months.

(Shinee member Key to make his comeback in September 2023 | Image: Instagram)

Key's last full-length album Killer was a major success.. The K-pop idol's upcoming album is currently in the final stages. Moreover, it took him a while to come up with the music as he was focusing on creating a high-quality album. However, his agency SM Entertainment has not confirmed the release date or much about his album yet.

All about Shinee

Shinee was earlier a five-member group. Its members were Key, Onew, Taemin, Minho, and Jonghyun. However, after Jonghyun died by suicide in 2017, the band became a four-member group and continued to release songs in memory of the late bandmate. In May, the band honoured their 15th debut anniversary by holding a fan meeting titled Everyday is SHINeeDAY: Piece of SHINE. The event took place at the Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium in Songpa-gu, Seoul. It was their first fan meeting since 2018.