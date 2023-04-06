SHINee Taemin Gains 10 Kg Weight, Singer's Photos After Military Discharge Go Viral

SHINee member Lee Tae-min, popularly known as Taemin, hosted a live stream for his fans after being discharged from the military on the completion of his mandatory service. The K-pop idol expressed his nervousness about meeting his fans during the live session. Taemin also commented on his weight gain during his time in the military when fans commented on his chubby yet cute look.

Taemin expresses concern over his weight gain

Taemin revealed that he gained 10 kg over the course of his military service. He shared that though he has made peace with it and does not really mind sharing his "chubby appearance" with fans, he is slightly embarrassed by it and is working hard to get back in shape.

Taemin expresses excitement about meeting fans again

Besides the weight gain, one of the first things the K-pop idol shared with his fans on the recent live stream was how much he missed them. He also revealed that being out of touch with his fans for such a long period of time made the experience of meeting them again, nerve-racking. Taemin also expressed how meeting his fans was a top priority for him and one of the first things he wanted to do as soon as he got discharged from the military.

K-pop boy band SHINee debuted in 2008 with five members, Onew, Key, Minho, Jonghyun and Taemin. Jonghyun passed away in December of 2017 reducing the group to 4 members. Their contribution and imprint on the K-pop music scene has led the boy band to be called the 'Princes of K-pop'. Taemin enlisted for his military service in May of 2021. The nature of the service was converted to public service work in January 2022. Taemin was officially discharged on April 4 this year.