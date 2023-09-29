SHINee Taemin, Key Apologise For Remarks On Minho's Skin Colour

SHINee members Taemin and Key came under fire for making colourist remarks against fellow band member Minho. The K-pop idols were called out for being critical of Minho’s tanned skin in a video, which streamed on their YouTube channel. Now, the two have issued an apology for their insensitive comments. Additionally, the production team of the programme also apologised for releasing the clip.

SHINee comprises of four members - Onew, Minho, Key and Taemin.

The latter three members released the third part of their reality show SHINee-ing's first episode on September 26.

It featured Taemin and Key making colourist remarks on Minho.

Taemin and Key issue apology for their comments on Minho

Taemin and Key took to SHINee’s official Instagram handle on Friday and apologised for their remarks. Taemin said, “My sincerest apologies for any discomfort and hurt caused by my inappropriate remarks in the recent content. Thanks to our fans, I fully understand why the comments I made were disrespectful, and I will make a more diligent effort to be careful with my behaviour and words in the future.”

The words were echoed by his fellow bandmate Key, who said, “I deeply apologize for my insensitive remarks in the recent content, and I have spent a lot of time reflecting on feedback from the fans who were disappointed by my comment. I will be more careful to make sure that my words and actions are more considerate moving forward. I sincerely apologize.”

What started it?

Although it has since been cut from the episode, the scene in the video showed Minho expressing his desire for his fellow group members to join him for a round of golf. But Taemin and Key took control of the story by saying that they only see his eyes and teeth when he plays golf and that they dislike the way he's getting tanned. Fans think it was inappropriate for them to make these jokes given their age and length of time in the business.