SHINee's Taemin Remembers Jonghyun By Recreating End Of A Day Song On Birth Anniversary

SHINee member Lee Tae-min, popularly known as Taemin paid a heartfelt tribute to late band member Kim Jong-hyun on April 8. This day marks the 33th birthday of the vocalist. To celebrate Jonghyun's birthday in a special way, Taemin shared his rendition of End of a Day.

Right before the clock struck 12 on April 8, the singer shared a video on Instagram. In the video, he can be seen playing the piano while singing Jonghyun's song. For the unversed, the song End of a Day was written and composed by the late vocalist in 2015. Take a look at the video here:

SHINee members pay tributes

Apart from Lee Tae-min, other SHINee members room to social media and expressed how much they missed Kim Jong-hyun on this day. The band's rapper Choi Minho shared throwback photos from Jonghyun's birthday celebration in 2017. Sharing the photos, he wrote, "Happy birthday to you!. I wat to see a lot this year. date.2017.04.08."Take a look at the post below:

Meanwhile, Key shared a throwback photo of his "best friend." He wrote, "happy birthday to my best friend. love you. Sending all my love to you !" Take a look at the post below:

The K-POP band's official Instagram page managed by SM Entertainment shared a photo wherein Jonghyun can be seen performing on tbe stage. Sharing the photo, they wrote, "04.08 #Jonghyun #SHINee." Take a look at the post below:

What happened to Jonghyun?

Jonghyun died by suicide in 2017. He was found unconscious at a private hotel in Seoul in December 18, 2017. He died from carbon monoxide poisoning through slow-burning coal briquettes. The sudden demise of the K-Pop idol left everyone in the Korean industry teary-eyed.

The reason behind his death is the "crushing burden of being an idol." He penned a farewell note before his demise which read, "I am broken from inside. The depression that had been slowly eating me up finally devoured me and I couldn’t defeat it. Maybe I wasn’t supposed to come up against the world, maybe I wasn’t supposed to be known to the world; I’ve learned that’s what (makes my life) difficult. How come I chose that."