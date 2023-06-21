Singer Choi Sung-bong, 33, Found Dead At His Home; Suicide Suspected

Korean singer Choi Sung-bong, known for his journey on the singing reality show Korea's Got Talent, reportedly died by suicide on June 20. He was 33 at the time of his passing. The news was confirmed by Seoul police.

3 things you need to know

Choi Sung-bong rose to fame after his participation in Korea's Got Talent in 2011 in which he was a runner up.

A day before his death, he shared a message with his fans that hinted at his alleged suicide.

He was embroiled in several controversies.

Choi Sung-bong hinted at his suicide on social media

Choi Sung-bong's body was discovered at his home, leading Seoul police to conclude that he took his own life. Prior to his death, he had uploaded a note to his YouTube channel, expressing sincere apologies for his actions and admitting to the deception regarding the cancer diagnosis, which he had reportedly lied about. The note also stated that Choi had returned all the donations he had received under false pretenses.

(Choi Sung-bong reportedly died by suicide | Image: Choi Sung-bong/Instagram)

"I am writing this message as a farewell to my fans…I wanted to let you all know that the love I received over the years is greater, and I’ve decided to bury it deep in my heart I deeply apologise to those who have suffered due to my foolish mistakes and the harm I have caused. Over the past two years, I have returned all the donations to those who requested it," the note read.

Career ups and downs

Choi Sung-bong's journey to stardom garnered international acclaim, but he faced personal challenges and was embroiled in controversies throughout his career. Following the success from the show, Choi signed a record deal with the Korean label Bong Bong Company and published a bestselling memoir detailing his journey from poverty to internet fame.

(File photo of Choi Sung-bong | Image: Choi Sung-bong/Instagram)

However, his career took a downfall in 2021 when he initiated a public fundraising campaign, claiming that he was battling multiple forms of cancer and was in need of financial support. He received donations from his fans. This was later revealed to be a hoax and tarnished his reputation.

Death by suicide plaguing South Korea entertainment industry

Choi Sung-bong's tragic suicide adds to a series of deaths of young performers in South Korea's entertainment industry. There has been raising concern about the mental health struggles faced by artists in the country.

Previous incidents include the suicides of K-pop stars Sulli and Goo Hara, who both faced cyberbullying, as well as the sudden deaths of Korean actors Jung Chae-yull and Song Yoo-jung. In response, the South Korean government introduced a plan to enhance mental health support for local celebrities. However, the high-profile deaths continue to persist.