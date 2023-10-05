Single In Seoul Trailer: Lee Dong Wook-Im Soo Jung's Rom-com Will Make Your Hearts Flutter

Single in Seoul, starring Korean actors Lee Dong Wook and Im Soo Jung will debut in theatres on November 29. Ahead of its release, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film on Wednesday. It marks the lead actors' second collaboration after the 2019 K-drama Search: WWW.

3 things you need to know

Single in Seoul is a romantic comedy.

The film is directed by Park Bum-Soo.

This is only his second feature film after Red Carpet.

Opposites attract in Single in Seoul

Single in Seoul teaser was released by Lotte Entertainment on Wednesday. Lee Dong Wook, who is most popular for his roles in Tale of the Nine-Tailed and Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, plays Park Young Ho. He portrays a professor who enjoys being single. In his opinion, only those who are single can genuinely know themselves.

Im Soo Jung, who gained popularity for her roles in Chicago Typewriter and Search: WWW, plays Joo Hyeon Jin. She is a magazine employee, seeking a meaningful relationship. Despite being single, content and leading completely different lives, they yearn for emotional intimacy.

Im Soo Jung, Lee Dong Wook’s previous collaboration

Im Soo Jung and Lee Dong Wook previously appeared together in Search: WWW, however, the latter's role was limited. According to reports, the pair began filming this romantic comedy in November 2020 and they finished it in three months. On November 29, Single in Seoul is expected to open in theatres.