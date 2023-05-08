Single's Inferno 2 Fame Kim Jin Young, YouTubers Kian84 And Pani Bottle Visit India

Kim Jin Young, who rose to fame with his stint in the popular dating reality show Single's Inferno 2, and webtoon artist YouTuber Hee-min, popularly known as Kian84 are currently in India. Along with them, popular Korean YouTuber Pani Bottle has also arrived. This is their first visit to the country.

The trio surprised everyone by sharing photos from their surprise visit to India. From Varanasi to New Delhi, they have witnessed everything. Kim Jin Young shared a series of photos on social media. In one of the photos, he can be seen posing at the door of the train along with Kian84. In another photo, they can be seen sitting on the railway station's platform. The third photo gives a glimpse of them at Varanasi's railway station.

In other photos, the actor is seen posing with a stray dog. While Jin-young sported a black and white sweatshirt teamed with black shorts and a cool pair of sneakers, Kian84 wore a black T-shirt paired with matching shorts and a white jacket. Captioning the photos on Instagram, he wrote, "

Meanwhile, Hee-min also shared photos from his visit to India on Instagram. In one of the photos, he is seen sitting on the floor of the train. In another photo, the YouTuber is doing calisthenics on a horizontal bar. Sharing the photos, he wrote, "I have come to India. There is no country like this in the world. Huge."



Why are Kim Jin Young, Kian84, and Pani Bottle in India?

Kim Jin Young, Kian84, and Pani Bottle have arrived in India for the shooting schedule of MBC's Entertainment show Around the World 2. The show will feature their travel stories across the world including India. It is scheduled to be released in June this year. On the work front, Kim Jin Young is a former ROK UDT member and is currently working as a YouTuber. Pani Bottle and Kian84 are travel YouTubers.