Snowdrop Actor Park Soo Ryun Dies Aged 29, Family To Donate Organs

Actor Park Soo Ryun, most popularly known for her role in K-drama Snowdrop, is no more. The actress fell to her death from a flight of stairs. She was all of 29.

The actress' sudden demise has come as a shock to her fans and followers. The actress' family has decided to honour her by donating her organs. The unfortunate accident reportedly occurred just a day before Park Soo Ryun's scheduled performance on Jeju Island.

What happened to Park Soo Ryun?

(Park Soo Ryun | Image: su.ryeon_p/Instagram)



A report from OSEN states that Park Soo Ryun passed away from the impact of an accident that occurred on Saturday. The actress fell down a flight of stairs while on her way back home. She was immediately rushed to the hospital where attempts to resuscitate her were made. Park Soo Ryun was declared brain dead at the hospital.

Park Soo Ryun's family mourns her sudden demise

(Park Soo Ryun | Image: su.ryeon_p/Instagram)



To commemorate the actress' short but impactful life, her family will be donating her organs. As per a Soompi report, Park Soo Ryun's mother has shared how her heart is still beating though her brain is "unconscious". Park Soo Ryun's mother shared how there are many in need of organs and so donating their daughter's heart would mean that it would still be alive and beating in somebody else, which would be a comforting thought.

Park Soo Ryun had an exceptional career as an actor

(Park Soo Ryun in the Siddhartha musical | Image: su.ryeon_p/Instagram)



The young actress had made her debut as recently as 2018 in the musical Il Tenore. Park Soo Ryun went on to make musicals her professional stronghold starring in productions like Finding Mr. Destiny, The Days We Loved and Siddhartha. Her supporting role in Snowdrop saw her feature alongside BLACKPINK Jisoo as well as Jung Hae In.

Park Soo Ryun's mortal remains have been prepared at Suwon Hospital, Gyeonggi Provincial Medical Centre's funeral hall. The funeral will be held starting Monday afternoon carrying over in to Tuesday.