'Snowdrop' Finale Twitter Review: Jisoo, Jung Hae-in Tragic Story Leaves Fans Heartbroken

Snowdrop's finale episode was released on Disney Plus Hotstar on Wednesday, May 25. Here's how fans are reacting to the heartbreaking endiing.

snowdrop

South Korean television series, Snowdrop's finale episode was released on Disney Plus Hotstar on Wednesday, May 25. For those unaware, the 16-episode-long K-drama starring Jung Hae-in and BLACKPINK's Jisoo was aired on the Korean channel JTBC between December 2021 and January 2022. Later, the show was picked up by the OTT giant Disney for international audiences, which ended today. 

After watching the romantic series, fans of the show in large numbers took to Twitter to share their reviews about the finale episode. Here's how fans have reacted after watching Snowdrop.

Snowdrop Finale Twitter Review

A user stated that Snowdrop's Finale has one of the saddest endings ever, "#SnowdropFinale has got to be the saddest ending I ever watched on a Kdrama so far. I was crying for almost the entire ep! #JISOO is so talented I almost forgot she’s an idol. She portrayed her character so effectively! How do I move on now." Another added that it just broke their heart. Take a look at it below:

What is the plot of Snowdrop?

The K-drama is set in 1987, a year considered pivotal in South Korean history due to the Democracy Movement. For those unaware, a mass protest erupted in the country to overthrow the dictatorship and hold fair elections. This movement led to the end of the authoritarian Fifth Republic of Korea and the establishment of the democratic Sixth Republic of Korea.

Amidst the Korean government going under massive change, Snowdrop chronicles the life of Lim Soo-ho, a graduate student covered in blood, who lands on the door of Eun Yeong-ro, another female university student. The latter hides him from the government in her dorm room and eventually, the duo are caught in a whirlwind of romance. However, trouble arises when Eun Yeong-ro learns Lim Soo-ho is not what he appears to be. What ensues later is a tragic love story filled with blood and heart-wrenching twists leading to Lim Soo-ho's death.

