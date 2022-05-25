'Snowdrop' Finale Twitter Review: Jisoo, Jung Hae-in Tragic Story Leaves Fans Heartbroken

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@serrasmelodiaNG
South Korean television series, Snowdrop's finale episode was released on Disney Plus Hotstar on Wednesday, May 25. For those unaware, the 16-episode-long K-drama starring Jung Hae-in and BLACKPINK's Jisoo was aired on the Korean channel JTBC between December 2021 and January 2022. Later, the show was picked up by the OTT giant Disney for international audiences, which ended today.
After watching the romantic series, fans of the show in large numbers took to Twitter to share their reviews about the finale episode. Here's how fans have reacted after watching Snowdrop.
A user stated that Snowdrop's Finale has one of the saddest endings ever, "#SnowdropFinale has got to be the saddest ending I ever watched on a Kdrama so far. I was crying for almost the entire ep! #JISOO is so talented I almost forgot she’s an idol. She portrayed her character so effectively! How do I move on now." Another added that it just broke their heart. Take a look at it below:
#SnowdropFinale this scene just broke my heart. 💔 pic.twitter.com/SDzocf1hAb— Kimmy (@SniperRani) February 10, 2022
#SnowdropFinale has got to be the saddest ending I ever watched on a Kdrama so far. I was crying for almost the entire ep! #JISOO is so talented I almost forgot she’s an idol. She portrayed her character so effectively! How do I move on now…😭— Gian⁷🍊 (@giantherockstar) February 10, 2022
My heart aches when I realized this...— J ✧ loops & edits (@holyhaesooyaa__) February 4, 2022
Youngro's clothing changes over time reveals how Youngro returns to the café, maybe everyday or in different season and still listening to the same record that Sooho gave her :' (((#snowdrop #haesoo #youngsoo #SnowdropFinale #JISOO #HAEIN pic.twitter.com/XA0WvimT7X
Tried rewatching it, he still died. 😑#SnowdropFinale pic.twitter.com/W5EvXZqntx— CK (@bgyoxck) February 4, 2022
"I told you to do as I said!"— Memoirs of Young-Soo (@lettresaliberte) March 10, 2022
Sooho shouted desperately. The vulnerable side and fear of losing the girl he loves. His voice was bitter and worried. No matter how much he tried to hide it, Dr. Kang and Comrade Joo can still feel his desperate.#Snowdrop #Snowdropfinale pic.twitter.com/GUKl2J1lUP
NOW TELL ME HOW CAN I MOVE ON??!??!??#HAESOO #JISOO #HAEIN #SnowdropFinale pic.twitter.com/t5p52QSMxD— louie♡ (@my1andonlyjichu) February 10, 2022
"I held a gun to your head" he said.— Danintya ✨commsopen✨ (@theartofdanin) March 11, 2022
"I erased the memory"
(still be my fav scene from snowdrop) 👀#Snowdrop #snowdropfinale #HAESOO #JISOO #JungHaeIn #FANART #drawing #illustration pic.twitter.com/4mGX7dKscl
Love so blind 💔💔#SnowdropFinale #JungHaeIn #YooInNa pic.twitter.com/iAhoaqgzyU— Honey⁷🍁||ON💚❤||WenZhou❤💙||PS🖤❤ (@btskdramalover) February 9, 2022
Today, watching Lim Soo-Ho (@ActorHaein) in a vulnerable position made me sob like a child, as if I have lost someone I dearly love.— Pallavi Purkayastha (@sheonlyreads) May 25, 2022
In last 4 months, I’ve lived through Yeong-Ro’s (#jisoo) pain and Soo-Ho’s inner tussle. Goodbye, both ❤️#snowdrop #snowdropfinale #JungHaein pic.twitter.com/6CQB44ATIk
i love how sooho despite having such a patriotic spirit and love for his country and clearly considering sk as their enemies, was never willing to blindly give up on his life for the party. he's so aware and questions everything a lot i really admire that about him #Snowdrop pic.twitter.com/HkzUit9Lro— ☃️ (@estixix) May 24, 2022
She was the flower of hope to his life...— Serra ~ ready for summer. (@serrasmelodiaNG) May 25, 2022
I never get tired of seeing this perfection again and again... #JISOO #HAESOO #Snowdrop #HAEIN pic.twitter.com/QK490I3Z4g
The K-drama is set in 1987, a year considered pivotal in South Korean history due to the Democracy Movement. For those unaware, a mass protest erupted in the country to overthrow the dictatorship and hold fair elections. This movement led to the end of the authoritarian Fifth Republic of Korea and the establishment of the democratic Sixth Republic of Korea.
Amidst the Korean government going under massive change, Snowdrop chronicles the life of Lim Soo-ho, a graduate student covered in blood, who lands on the door of Eun Yeong-ro, another female university student. The latter hides him from the government in her dorm room and eventually, the duo are caught in a whirlwind of romance. However, trouble arises when Eun Yeong-ro learns Lim Soo-ho is not what he appears to be. What ensues later is a tragic love story filled with blood and heart-wrenching twists leading to Lim Soo-ho's death.
