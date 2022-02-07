'Snowdrop' To Stream On Disney+ Hotstar From Feb 9; Here's All We Know About It

Disney+ Hotstar recently announced that the much-awaited K-drama, Snowdrop is all set to premiere on February 9. The series stars Jung Hae-in, Jisoo, Yoo In-na, Jang Seung-jo, Yoon Se-ah, Kim Hye-Yoon, and Jung Yoo-jin. It marks the lead acting debut of Jisoo, member of the popular K-pop band Blackpink. Reportedly, the first episode will premiere on February 9, with a new episode dropping every week on Disney+ Hotstar. The period drama recently aired its last two episodes on January 30 on the South Korean channel, JTBC and it has a total of 16 episodes in all.

Snowdrop to stream on Disney+ Hotstar

Disney + Hotstar recently took to its official Instagram handle and made the announcement. They shared a video where they mentioned that 'you have been waiting for it, you have been screaming for it, you flooded our dm's for it and we heard you.' Then the lead actors enter the frame and make the announcement of their drama Snowfall premiering on Disney+ Hotstar. Sharing the video they captioned the post as "Hallyu Hallyu ho jayega pyaar because we're here to tell you that #Snowdrop starts streaming on 9th Feb." Here take a look at the post-

More about the K-drama Snowdrop

The drama is created by writer Yoo Hyun Mi and it is directed by Jo Hyun Tak. The plot of the show revolves around the forbidden love between a young couple trapped in a time of political unrest. It depicts a love tale of Su Ho, played by Jung Hae as a student of a renowned university, who suddenly rushes into a women's university dorm that is covered in blood state one day. On the other hand, BLACKPINK member Jisoo plays Young Ro, a women's university student who hides him and takes care of his wounds while facing danger under close surveillance. The official synopsis of the 16-episode drama read,

"When a blood-soaked man (Jung) bursts into the dormitory of a women's university in Seoul, Korea, Eun Yeong-ro (Jisoo) will go against her better judgment and risk being expelled to hide the man from his attackers and tend to his wounds. Unbeknownst to Yeong-ro, the man has a harrowing secret that threatens to put her friends' and family's safety at risk, and the two young lovers will have to work together to overcome the obstacles".

Image: Instagram/@kimjisoo.blackpink