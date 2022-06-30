'Snowdrop' To 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One': Best K-dramas Of 2022 Available To Watch In India

The year 2022 has been quite pleasing for all K-drama lovers so far. From the chilling zombie drama All of Us Are Dead to the romance drama Business Proposal, people were spoiled with all these genres since the beginning of the year. Here’s a list of some of the most popular k-dramas of 2022 so far, that are available on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar and more.

All Of Us Are Dead

This webtoon-based Zombie-horror directed by Lee Jae-Kyoo and starring Park Ji-hu and Yoon Chan-young as the leads, is one of the most loved dramas of this year up till now. The plot revolves around a zombie apocalypse at a school due to an outbreak of a deadly virus, the students have to survive in the school full of flesh-eating zombies. The gory and realistic cinematography and thrilling action scenes is what made the show so popular. It has an IMBD rating of 7.5.

Twenty-Five Twenty-One

The Jung Ji-hyun directed and Kim Tae-ri and Nam Joo-hyuk starrer coming of age drama is definitely worth a watch. The story set up during the time of financial struggles faced throughout the country, revolves around the dreams of an aspiring teenage fencer and a hardworking young man. The chemistry between the leads is sweet and heartwarming, the drama is a blend of romance, comical scenes and inspiration for young adults. It has an IMBD rating of 8.7.

Business Proposal

This drama directed by Park Seon-ho and starring Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong, gained a lot of popularity around many countries just few days after its release. This is comic-romance, revolving around young love and exciting blind dates. Fans loved the dreamy and passionate chemistry between the leads throughout the series. It has an excellent rating of 8.2 on IMBD.

Pachinko

Directed by Kogonada and starring Soji Arai and Jin Ha, this New York Times best novel based drama, is about the struggles of Korean immigrants in Japan. The drama is quite emotional as it includes aspiration, loss, love and fights of immigrants in a foreign land, it has a historical trope. It has an IMBD rating of 8.4.

Snowdrop

This drama directed by Jo Hyun-tak and starring Jung Hae-in and Jisoo in the lead, was one of the most awaited K-dramas of 2022. This romance drama revolves around a sweet romance between two college students with a lot of twists throughout the series, it is set 1987, when the country was going through a political upheaval. Snowdrop has 8.2 IMBD rating.

Our Blues

Directed by Kim Kyu-tae and starring Lee Byung-hun and Shin Min-a in the lead, this bitter sweet romance between people standing in the beginning, climax and end of life. It is a light hearted romantic drama covering the lives of several characters. It has an IMBD rating of 8.5.

Tomorrow

The Webtoon based action drama directed by Kim Tae-yoon and starring Kim Hee-sunand Rowoon, is about a half human and half spirit hired by the grim reapers, that together have a task to prevent suicides. Tomorrow is an adventurous drama with a unique and exciting plot, it is the 8th most popular TV show on Netflix worldwide. It has a 7.6 IMBD rating.

Image: @disneyplushotstar/Instagram/twentyfivetwentyone.tvn