SNUPER Officially Disbands After Seven Years; Taewoong Pens Emotional Note

SNUPER, a K-pop band consisting of six members, has officially disbanded after the expiration of exclusive contracts. The South Korean band was formed in 2015 by Widmay Entertainment. It was the first K-pop band under this label. The members of SNUPER including Sebin, Taewoong, Woosung, Suhyun, Sangil, and Sangho will be on their separate ways from now on.

Widmay Entertainment stated, "We would like to thank SNUPER and the fans from the bottom of our hearts for supporting and being with us for a long time." After the announcement, leader of the K-pop boy band Taewoong took to his Instagram handle to shared a handwritten note for his fans. The Korean star penned an emotional long note, while fans poured well-wishes on him. Check the post below.

Taewoong farewell note

Taewoong wrote, "Higher than Super! Hello this is SNUPER’s Taewoong! I’m very nervous as it’s been awhile since I’ve said hello. Swing, how have you been? These days I’ve been busy doing musicals. I am also happy to be able to meet with Swings again through theater. The reason I am writing this letter today is to tell you some news. As a result of many discussions with the company and its members, we have decided to support each other’s future in their respective positions."

He further added, "I met Swing for the first time on November 17, 2015, and I have made so many memories so far. It would have been nice if we were more active, and I feel sorry that we couldn’t. Nevertheless, I am very grateful to the fans who filled my twenties with amazing memories. Thanks to you all, I was able to exist. I would like to express my gratitude to all the people involved in working hard for SNUPER. And to our members! Thanks to you all for following along on this journey."

Taewoong concluded by saying, "I met Swing under the name of SNUPER, and we exchanged a lot of love, and that influence has made me who I am now. The memories that I made through SNUPER will be of great strength to support my life in the future. Please support the other member’s new choices and beginnings too. And I really want to say thank you to everyone who supports Taewoong. I’ll repay you by living an even more wonderful life! Thank you and everyone, be healthy and happy. Then until now, it has been Taewoong from Higher Than Super SNUPER."