'Something In The Rain': Jung Hae In & Son Ye Jin's K-drama All Set To Be Remade In India

Popular Korean show 'Something In The Rain', directed by Ahn Pan-seok, is all set for an Indian remake. Featuring iconic stars Son Ye-jin and Jung Hae-in in the lead, the South Korean television series revolves around the relationship of two people and their journey from being "just acquaintances" to "a genuine couple". The episodes give an intimate look into how they fall in love, their struggles amid age differences.

Known for its four-season series Little Things, India's largest digital entertainment company, Pocket Aces has joined hands with JTBC Studio for an Indian remake of 'Something In the Rain'. JTBC Studio released a statement on February 21, which read, "We have recently confirmed the production of an Indian remake of 'Something In the Rain' with Pocket Aces, India’s largest digital entertainment company."

K drama fans took to social media as they showed their excitement on the same. A Twitter user wrote, "@DailyHaein·Feb 18A Good quality SEO JUNHUI edit his first lead role got him Best Actor Excellence award.. you'll know why". Another one tweeted, "One spring night getting Chinese Adaptation Something in the rain getting Indian adaptation Two of most populated markets.. & they will watch originals too HAEIN YOU WILL ALWAYS BE FAMOUS."

This is not the first time that a Korean show will have an Indian remake. The 2007 Bollywood film Awarapan, starring Shriya Saran, Emraan Hashmi, Ashutosh Rana and Mrinalini Sharma, was inspired by the 2005 Korean film A Bittersweet Life. The number of viewers of the K drama series has been surging at a fast pace in recent years. Netflix had also revealed that the viewing of the K drama series has been increased by more than 370% in 2020 when compared to 2019.

According to the Hindustan Times, a Netflix spokesperson had said that people are inherently culturally curious, intrigued by stories from around the world. He further stated that an authentically told story will resonate with viewers around the world. While speaking on the growing fans of K-drama, the spokesperson mentioned that the ever-growing fandom of Korean stories and characters in India is a testament to that. "With subtitles and dubs, the language barrier has lowered, and our members have discovered and enjoyed authentic K content", he continued.

