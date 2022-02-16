Son Ye Jin Expresses Gratitude For Wishes After Engagement To Hyun Bins; 'I Am Thankful'

On Wednesday, the cast and crew members of the forthcoming JTBC's new drama, Thirty-Nine attended a press conference, commemorating the drama's premiere. The event marked actor Son Ye Jin's first public appearance since her engagement announcement to her Crash Landing On You co-star Hyun Bin. Talking about the engagement, the actor expressed gratitude to the people who congratulated her on a special day.

Son Ye Jin makes first public appearance after engagement announcement

According to the South Korean news outlet, AllKpop, Son Ye Jin said, "I am just so thankful. I am not sure what to say about such a personal matter in my life, here at the press conference for the drama 'Thirty, Nine', but I feel that I am encountering such important events at the start of 2022, both as an actress and as a person, and so it almost feels like destiny. I have received so many congratulations from everyone, and so I want to take this opportunity to thank you all."

Talking about her K-drama, Thirty-Nine, which marks her first drama in three years after Crash Landing On You, the actor revealed that it was a project that she 'could only do at her current age'. She added that she also remembers finishing the script in a 'flash'. The actor is quite confident that the K-drama will 'be a fun and memorable project'.

The show also features notable actors Jeon Mi‑do and Kim Ji‑Hyun in lead roles as the drama revolves around three best friends navigating life through whilst on the brink of turning 40 soon. Son Ye Jin is set to play the role of Cha Mi Jo, the head dermatologist of a clinic in Gangnam, in the upcoming light-hearted drama series Thirty-Nine. Being a successful woman with a flourishing career, Mi Jo has achieved everything in her life and is currently enjoying her time with two best friends whilst giving a shot at love.

Meanwhile, Crash Landing On You actors are among the most popular and loved couples of the South Korean entertainment industry, who went from reel to real-life couple and took everyone by surprise. Taking to the photo-sharing site, Son Ye Jin began her note, "Before writing this article, I was very worried about how to express my feelings. I wanted to tell a beautiful story. Because it's such a precious and important story... I found someone to spend the rest of my life with. Yes..the person you think is right..^^ He is such a warm and reassuring person just being with him. I thought it was something unexpected for a man and a woman to meet, share their hearts, and promise a future... We came here naturally. "

