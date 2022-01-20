Song Ji A Removed From 'The Manager' Due To Controversy Involving Fake Designer Items

YouTuber and influencer Song Ji A will reportedly be edited out of MBC's variety show, The Manager. According to a report by the South Korean news outlet, Soompi, recently, Song Ji A was swept up in a controversy for wearing fake designer apparel and jewellery on Netflix's dating reality show, Single's Inferno and on her social media handles. Check out the post below.

Song Ji A's footage to be edited out of The Manager

Despite the issues, sources from JTBC's Ask Us Anything and MBC's The Manager had shared on Tuesday that they would still be broadcasting Song Ji A's footage. However, on January 20, a representative from The Manager announced that they will no longer air the footage Song Ji A filmed with actor Kang Ye Won, which was scheduled to air on January 29.

As per Soompi, the official statement by The Manager reads, "Hello. This is the production team of “The Manager.” After mutual discussion with the guest, we have decided not to air Song Ji A’s footage. The January 29 broadcast will proceed normally with other cast members. We will do our best to show a better side of “The Manager” to viewers who support and love the program."

Song Ji A Controversy

Responding to the controversy, the social media influencer personally issued an apology through her Instagram handle with a handwritten note. She wrote, "Currently, there is controversy regarding a portion of the clothing I had worn on social media accounts and ‘Single’s Inferno.’ A part of the controversy regarding fake designer items that has been criticized is true. I am really sorry. I apologize once more for everything that has occurred due to my ignorance of the infringement of creative works and production rights. As a person with a dream of launching a brand, I recognize the issue, and I am seriously reflecting on the controversial aspects."

Song Ji A also promised to avoid creating future situations like this and to delete all content that exposed fake designer items on her social media handles. Meanwhile, The Manager airs every Saturday.

(Image: Instagram/@dear.ziaaa)