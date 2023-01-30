Song Joong Ki Announces Marriage To Katy Louise Saunders, Confirms Wife's Pregnancy

Korean actor Song Joong-Ki announced his marriage to British actor Katy Louise Saunders on Monday, January 30. The couple are reportedly expecting their first child, according to PTI. The 'Descendants of the Sun' star made the announcement by sharing a letter with his fans on his official fan cafe.

The letter read: "I have promised to continue life together with Katy Louise Saunders, who has been by my side supporting me and who I have spent valuable time with while cherishing each other. She has a kind heart, and she has lived her life passionately. She is a sensible and amazing person to the point that I revere her."

"Thanks to her, I am becoming a better person. We naturally dreamed of creating a happy family together. We have put in much effort to keep each other's promises, and we are sincerely thankful as a new life has come to us," he added.

"As we are now, the two of us will walk our days ahead beautifully while facing the same direction. I sincerely thank all the fans who always cherish me no matter what."

"Especially following the wishes and support of Ki Aile who provided the greatest strength to me throughout my acting career, I will work to fly higher as an actor and individual with the wings of greater responsibility and passion. I hope everyone will be happy and healthy until the day I can greet you in person," he added.

Song Joong, who confirmed his relationship with Saunders in December through his agency HighZium Studio, registered his marriage on Monday, January 30.

'Wedding ceremony will be held separately'

According to a report Soompi the couple will have a separate wedding ceremony. A source close to Song Joong Ki's agency High Zium Studio told the media portal, “The wedding ceremony will be held separately, but nothing specific has been decided yet.”

“The two will spend their newlywed life going back and forth from South Korea and the United Kingdom,” the source added.