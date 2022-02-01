South Korean Actor Nam Da Reum Reveals Early Plans For Military Enlistment At Age 19

South Korean actor Nam Da Reum, on February 1, announced his plans to enlist in the mandatory military next week. Being only 21 years old by Korean reckoning and a 19-year-old by international reckoning, the actor is not yet required to serve but he explained in his letter that it has always been one of his personal goals to enlist early. According to the South Korean news outlet, Soompi, the actor officially revealed in a letter to his fans that he would be enlisting in the military on February 8, 2022.

Nam Da Reum announces his plans for military enlistment

As per the report, Nam Da Reum’s full letter reads, "Hello, this is Nam Da Reum. Are you enjoying the Lunar New Year holiday? Uniques [Nam Da Reum’s official fandom], I hope that you all receive lots of good fortune in the new year and that you will spend 2022 in good health."

"The reason I’m writing this letter is because I have news that I wanted to personally convey to Uniques myself. In a week, on February 8, 2022, I will be enlisting in the military. After the date was set, I began quietly preparing while feeling apologetic that I wasn’t able to let Uniques know sooner, but I still wanted to tell Uniques first before anyone else, which is why I’m announcing the news here," he added.

He concluded, "Ever since I was young, serving in the military early was one of my goals. Although I wasn’t able to go at the age of 20 [by Korean reckoning], I think it’s a relief that I’m at least able to go at the age of 21. After I come back, I will try to show you an improved version of myself as an adult and as an actor. Uniques, please take good care of your health. I will return a more mature person. Thank you."

Nam Da Reum began his acting career at an early age. He has played young versions of the leading characters in several popular K dramas including While You Were Sleeping, Start Up, and Doom At Your Service. He first appeared in the 2009 series Boys Over Flowers. He was last seen in recently released series, The Great Shaman Ga Doo Shim.

What is military enlistment?

All Korean men between the age of 18 and 28 are required to serve in the nation's military for over 20 months. The age limit was increased to 29 a few months ago. South Korea’s constitution, implemented in July 1948 states in Article 39: "All citizens shall have the duty of national defense under the conditions as prescribed by Act.” South Korea’s Military Service Act of 1949, implemented in 1957, states that compulsory military service is required for men when they turn 19 years old.

Image: Instagram/@namdareum_mom