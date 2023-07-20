South Korean Actor-singer Chung Lim Dies Aged 37 After Battle With Cancer

Korean singer-actor Chung Lim died at the age of 37 due to colon cancer. The news was broken by a Korean media outlet on Wednesday. Born in 1987, Chung Lim was famously known for the 2004 K-Drama I'm Sorry, I Love You.

2 things you need to know

Chung Lim was active as an actor and singer from 2004 to 2011.

Presently, he was working as a sales representative for a motorcycle company.

Who was Chung Lim?

Chung Lim made his acting debut in 2004 with the K-Drama, I’m Sorry, I Love You. He had a cameo appearance in the show. After that, he appeared in just a few dramas until making his singing debut in 2009 with the release of the album STEP.

(Chung Lim was battling with colon cancer | Image: Instagram)

According to Herald Pop, the singer was said to be married as well. Reports about these specifics date back to August 2021. Soon after 2010, he quit his job in the entertainment sector.

Tributes pour in for Chung Lim

A former member of the first-generation K-pop group Jewellery named Cho Minah made an Instagram post paying tribute to the late Chung Lim. With a white flower image, she wrote, “How painful and difficult it must have been. I will pray for you to rest in peace in a place without pain.”

The funeral for Chung Lim will take place on July 21 at 9:00 AM KST. It will be held at Gangnam district's Severance Hospital Funeral Hall. The actor would be buried at Yeongsaengwon in Seongwan, South Korea.