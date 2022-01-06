South Korean Actors Hong Jong Hyun, Han Ji Eun Confirmed To Lead In 'An Ant Is Riding'

South Korean actors Han Ji Eun, Hong Jong Hyun are all set to feature in the forthcoming comedy K-drama, An Ant is Riding. On Thursday, the show makers announced its main cast, which also includes Jung Moon Sung, Kim Sun Young, and Jang Gwang. The new K-drama is about five retail investors (known as 'ants' in the Korean language) as they learn about life, friendship, and love through stock investing.

Han Ji Eun, Hong Jong Hyun to share screen space in An Ant is Riding

According to the South Korean news outlet, Soompi, the K-drama will portray relatable stories of typical people who meet at a mysterious investment club and work toward investment success. Ji Eun, who is known for Train to Busan, Bad and Crazy and Rampant, will be essaying the role of a stock trading newbie, Yoo Mi Seo, who goes from being a happy bride-to-be to experiencing failure in stock investment.

While Jong Hyun, who has King's Love, Mother of Mine, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo under his credits, will be seen as Choi Sun Woo, a mysterious 33-year-old man, who works part-time at a convenience store but drives a luxurious car. Jung Moon Sung's (known for The Veil, Hospital Playlist) character is Kang San, who is a 'freeter' and someone who does not have a full-time job. Sun Young, known for The Silent Sea, Reply 1988 and others, will be Jung Haeng Ja, who is the owner of a popular jokbal restaurant. Jang Gwang'(known for The Gossip) is confirmed to play Kim Jin Bae, who is an English teacher who begins stock investing after retirement.

An Ant is Riding marks the first drama about stock trading in Korea. The report suggests it is expected to deliver fresh enjoyment but will also be educational. Helmed by Choi Ji Young, who has What's Wrong with Secretary Kim and Beyond Evil under his credits, its script will be penned by Im Yeon Soo's team, which has received praises for comedy-dramas like Birthcare Center, The Sound of Your Heart and My Wife is Having an Affair This Week. An Ant is Riding is slated for release in the second half of 2022 via TVING.

Image: Instagram/@hanjieun0603/@hjonghyun