South Korean Singers HyunA And DAWN Back Together? Rumours Rife On Social Media

Dawn and HyunA, the separated couple, recently made headlines after their similar-looking Instagram posts went viral on social media. HyunA shared a photo of herself on her Instagram handle showing off her lip piercing. The placement of HyunA's piercing matched that of her ex-boyfriend DAWN's.

Since then, netizens have been speculating that HyunA and DAWN might be getting back together. They believed that HyunA's fresh lip piercing, which DAWN had done last year, was a sign of a reunion.

However, HyunA and Dawn have both dismissed rumours of their reconciliation. According to a representative, who spoke to the South Korean entertainment portal Allkpop, “HyunA and Dawn are still good friends, occasionally having meals together. But they are not dating again.”

More about HyunA-DAWN's relationship

The two stars began dating in 2016 and confirmed their relationship in 2018. Since then, they have been engaging in musical endeavours as a couple.

Last year, the couple also announced their engagement with an Instagram post. Wearing engagement rings on their fingers, DAWN's post read, “MARRY ME.” Re-posting the same, HyunA had written, “Of course it’s a Yes.”

All of these posts were later removed from their Instagram accounts. The breakup announcement after six years of dating came as a shock to many as the former couple confirmed the news in November 2022.

HyunA and DAWN both were under PSY's agency P Nation, which they left last year. The two previously belonged to the agency Cube Entertainment, from which they were expelled after going public with their relationship.