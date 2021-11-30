South Korean Star Go Kyung Pyo Tests Positive For COVID-19; Seoul Vibe's Shooting Paused

South Korean actor Go Kyung Pyo recently tested positive for COVID-19. The actor's agency released an official statement and revealed he contracted the virus on November 30. The statement also mentioned the actor had to cancel his scheduled shoots as he quarantined himself.

After a long break, COVID-19 cases have begun to surge again. A new coronavirus variant, Omicron, was initially discovered in South Africa and has now begun to spread across the world. Kyung Pyo was shooting for his upcoming Netflix film Seoul Vibe, whose schedule he had to cancel. The actor's agency CL & Company also reported he was fully vaccinated. The statement read,

Actor Go Kyung Pro tested positive for COVID-19 on November 30. He already received both his Pfizer vaccines in August and October. As a result, the actor is currently in self-quarantine after cancelling his entire schedule. He will return in a healthier and brighter state, We apologise for the concern.

This is not the first time that Seoul Vibe's shoot was halted due to COVID-19. In August, this year, the shoot of Yoo Ah In and Go Kyung Pyo's film was disrupted when one of their staff members tested positive. As per a report by Soompi, the filming was halted on August 20 and all other members were sent to get tested. As two more members tested positive, the makers had to halt the schedule.

Now, as one of the stars himself tested positive, the film's shooting was cancelled. As per Soompi's report, the shooting arrangement for the film was cancelled and staff members soon began to undergo tests. The film's next schedule will be decided according to the test reports and COVID-19 guidelines set by the authorities.

Details about Seoul Vibe

With the increasing popularity of South Korean films and shows, Netflix is welcoming more and more South Korean content. Set against the backdrop of the 1988 Seoul Olympics, Seoul Vibe's plot will revolve around a slush fund robbery. The film is expected to be filled with some pop culture, sports, and some thrilling car chases on the streets of Seoul. The film is described as an action blockbuster. It also stars Lee Kyu Hyung, Park Ju Hyun, Song Mino and Ong Seong Wu.

Image: Instagram/go_kyungpyo