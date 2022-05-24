South Korean Star Kim Woo-bin Tests Positive For COVID-19; Cancels Photo Event

South Korean actor Kim Woo-bin recently tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the cancellation of his upcoming events. According to Soompi, a source from APR Agency confirmed his diagnosis, revealing that he's currently under quarantine as per the guidelines of the government. Kim Woo-bin recently featured in tvN’s Our Blues, which marks his return to the small screen after six years. The show is his first drama series ever since he recovered from cancer.

A source from APR Agency on Tuesday, May 24, shared, "We had to cancel Kim Woo Bin’s photo event, which was scheduled to be held today to commemorate the Jaeger-LeCoultre exhibition. Ahead of the event on May 23, Kim Woo Bin checked that he tested positive with a self-testing kit."

The statement further read, "Afterwards, he immediately visited a medical institution and carried out a rapid antigen test, and he ultimately tested positive."

Kim has reportedly halted all his scheduled activities and is in isolation at home as per government directives.

On the work front, Kim also features in Netflix's anthology series, Our Blues, which chronicles the stories of various characters living on Jeju Island. Also starring Lee Byung-hun, Shin Min-a, Cha Seung-won, Lee Jung-eun, Uhm Jung-hwa, Han Ji-min in pivotal roles, the series premiered on tvN on April 9, 2022.

While fans were beaming with curiosity to see Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah as each other's romantic interests, makers had other plans.

According to The Indian Express, show's writer Noh Hee-Kyung spoke about the casting in a press conference and said, "I knew they wouldn’t join the show if they were cast as a couple. When I was casting them, they would not appear as a couple, they would have a romantic relationship with someone else. I wanted to cast them because they’re great actors. They are cool and professional."

Shedding light on the project, Kim revealed he was both nervous and excited to star alongside senior actors he always looked up to. He added, "It doesn’t always happen, to be in a project with such senior actors.”

Image: Instagram/@KIMWOOBIN