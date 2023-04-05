Last Updated:

Soyoon, Jimmy Brown, Lee Mu-jin; Korean Indie Artists You Should Know

Aside from K-pop, another kind of music that has gone popular is Korean indie rock. Here are 7 artists you can get into to know more about the genre.

Anjali Negi
Korean Indie Artist
1/7
Image: @around_dvwn/Instagram

DVWN is a singer and composer who also works as a writer for well-known K-Pop performers like Eric Nam. The vocalist debuted on Soundcloud and is currently represented by KOZ Entertainment.

Korean Indie Artist
2/7
Image: @ziont/Instagram

Beginning as an underground rapper, Zion T evolved into an R&B-influenced singer-songwriter who made his musical debut in 2011. He is signed to The Black Label, a subsidiary label of YG Entertainment.

Korean Indie Artist
3/7
Image: @sleeep__sheeep/Instagram

Hwang Soyoon, better known by her stage name So!YoON!, was born in Seoul, South Korea on May 23, 1997. The singer and guitarist formed the band, Se Se Neon in 2016. 

Korean Indie Artist
4/7
Image: @morilla_lmj/Instagram

Born in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, Lee Mu-jin rose to fame after his appearance on the music show Sing Again in 2020. The artist released his EP Room Vol. 1 in 2022. 

Korean Indie Artist
5/7
Image: @oohyo_official/Instagram

Oohyo debuted in May 2014 with her first EP, Girl Sense. The EP included songs she wrote during her high school years, 5 out of those 8 songs are in English.

Korean Indie Artist
6/7
Image: @slchld/Instagram

Vancouver, British Columbia-based PB R&B performer Slchld is half Canadian. The artist began recording music in January of last year and launched his career with the minitape Motel. 

Korean Indie Artist
7/7
Image: @jimmybrownxx/Instagram

Jimmy Brown is a South Korean singer-songwriter and producer who debuted independently in 2017 with the single She Lovin' It and since then has written songs for many other artists. 

