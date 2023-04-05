Soyoon, Jimmy Brown, Lee Mu-jin; Korean Indie Artists You Should Know

Quick links:
DVWN is a singer and composer who also works as a writer for well-known K-Pop performers like Eric Nam. The vocalist debuted on Soundcloud and is currently represented by KOZ Entertainment.
Beginning as an underground rapper, Zion T evolved into an R&B-influenced singer-songwriter who made his musical debut in 2011. He is signed to The Black Label, a subsidiary label of YG Entertainment.
Hwang Soyoon, better known by her stage name So!YoON!, was born in Seoul, South Korea on May 23, 1997. The singer and guitarist formed the band, Se Se Neon in 2016.
Born in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, Lee Mu-jin rose to fame after his appearance on the music show Sing Again in 2020. The artist released his EP Room Vol. 1 in 2022.
Oohyo debuted in May 2014 with her first EP, Girl Sense. The EP included songs she wrote during her high school years, 5 out of those 8 songs are in English.
Vancouver, British Columbia-based PB R&B performer Slchld is half Canadian. The artist began recording music in January of last year and launched his career with the minitape Motel.