'Squid Game' Creator Announces Film 'Killing Old People Club'; Teases 'more Violence'

After enjoying a record-breaking success with the South Korean survival drama Squid Game on Netflix, the series' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk recently announced his upcoming project. While talking about it, the director hinted at taking the violent quotient to another level with the upcoming project.

Starring Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo and HoYeon Jung in the lead roles, the survival drama followed the journey of 456 players who enter a realistic survival game, eyeing a hefty price of money unbeknownst to the deadly twist of death when eliminated. When the players become aware of the deadly risk, they enter the game of their own volition in a bid to win the money. The unprecedented success of Squid Game shocked the entire world as the drama became a global phenomenon in merely a few weeks post its release.

Squid Game creator announces K.O. Club

As per a report from Variety, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed that he is developing his next feature film during a session at MipTV at February Films. The new venture, Killing Old People Club, will be inspired by a novel penned by Umberto Eco, the revered Italian intellectual and essayist. Describing it as 'another controversial film,' Hwang revealed that he is already done writing a 25-page treatment for the project.

The director also joked about hiding from old people once the film comes out. Adding to the excitement of the audience, the director promised that the new film will be 'more violent than Squid Game'. As per the outlet, the working title of the project is 'K.O. Club'. Moreover, he did not reveal the date of the production of the new project as he is currently busy working on the second season of the survival drama.

According to Variety, Hwang will be returning to South Korea to pen the second instalment of Squid Game. In another revelation, the director shared an important update on Squid Game 2 release date by stating that he hopes to get the series stream on Netflix by the end of 2024.

Meanwhile, details of the second season of the critically series are yet to be disclosed, however, in a recent interview with Deadline at the Producers Guild of America Awards ceremony red carpet, Hwang Dong-hyuk teased that actor HoYeon Jung, who played Kang Sae-byeok, may return as the twin sister.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @HOOOOOYEONY