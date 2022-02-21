'Squid Game' Fame Lee Yoo Mi Talks About Hate Comments On Her Role In 'All Of Us Are Dead'

Depicting the extremities of the situation during a zombie outbreak and how a bunch of high school students would survive it, the South Korean series All Of Us Are Dead captured the audience with its interesting plot and soared to the number one position on Netflix within a week. The drama became globally popular as the cast enjoyed the international limelight for their performances. However, one actor namely Lee Yoo Mi had the opportunity to experience the acclamation twice as she was part of both popular shows, Squid Game and All Of Us Are Dead.

Not only did she play a significant role in both the series but her character and performance left an indelible mark on the audience even after the show ended. Interestingly, her performance in Squid Game evoked sympathy and love for her character while her character, Lee Na-yeon, in the All Of Us Are Dead was subjected to anger and rage.

Lee Yoo Mi on getting hate for her role in All Of Us Are Dead

In an interview with Hankook Ilbo, via Soompi, the 27-year-old actor got candid about receiving hate comments for her role in the zombie outbreak high school drama. The Squid Game fame stated, ''I’m the type who, if I get curious, will read all of the comments in one sitting. I don’t get hurt by the hate comments and even feel happy when I get them. Because I think they mean that I did that good of a job acting and portraying the emotions of my character.”

More on on All Of Us Are Dead

Over the past few months, the South Korean series have been taking over the thriller genre with their gripping storyline and exceptional cinematography transcending boundaries across the world. The survival drama Squid Game and thriller Hellbound are testimonies to the 'Hallyu wave' aka Korean wave where the South Korean pop culture content is gaining global momentum. Adding to the list was the latest drama, All Of Us Are Dead, which is based on a legendary South Korean zombie webtoon by Joo Dong-geun of the same name.

Hoping to bring the same magic, the makers have confirmed that they will be returning with the second season. The next season will reportedly focus on the survival of zombies after the first season introduced two new variants of infected humans- Immune and Immortal.

