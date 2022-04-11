'Squid Game' Season 2 Update: Creator Dong-hyuk Confirms Return Of THESE 2 Characters

Netflix's South Korean drama series Squid Game became an overnight success soon after its premiere on the OTT platform in September 2021. The show took over the online streaming world as it also broke several records. The survival drama got fans hooked to it, who are now waiting for its second season.

While the plot and release date of the second season of the show is currently under wraps, its creator recently gave some exciting updates on the show.

The creator, director and writer of the hit series Squid Game, Hwang Dong-hyuk and actor Park Hae-soo recently had a chat with Deadline at Paramount Studios and discussed the upcoming season's cast. Hwang Dong-hyuk, who had earlier spilt some beans about the upcoming season, this time confirmed two names that are set to return to the show. The creator said, "Gi-hun for sure. He will be back and I believe the Front Man will (be) back too."

Gi-hun, the protagonist of the show, is played by SAG Award-winning actor Lee Jung-jae. In the end, only Gi-hun survives the deadly games and decides to return to seek his revenge. While the creator revealed two big names for the upcoming show, Gi-hun's return was pretty obvious as there was a hint at the end of the first season.

However, learning more about the Front Man's backstory would be something exciting for the show's fans. Front Man was the lead antagonist, who stayed under a black mask in the show. The role was portrayed by Lee Byung-hun.

More about Squid Game Season 2

Last month, Hwang Dong-hyuk opened up about the second instalment of the show during a chat with Deadline. Talking about what fans might expect from season 2, Hwang Dong-hyuk said, "There will be more great games, that's all I can say."

"I'm just brainstorming and collecting the ideas for season 2. I haven't even started with the writing yet," he added.

Hwang Dong-hyuk further jokingly added that dead characters can make a comeback in the second season. He said, "I'll try something to bring them back to Season 2." He then spoke about HoYeon Jung joining the show again as her character Sae-byeok's twin.

Image: Instagram/@hoooooyeony