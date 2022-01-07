'Squid Game' Star Hoyeon Jung Becomes First Asian Model To Get Solo Feature On Vogue Cover

South Korean model turned actor Hoyeon Jung became a household name after playing the role of Kang Sae‑byeok in the drama series Squid Game which eventually went on to become the biggest show in the world. Considering it was her acting debut, the young model managed to steal many hearts with her performance as she enjoyed international fame after the role. She also became one of the most followers actors in South Korea.

Not only did she enjoy praises from the critics, but fans were enjoying her persona via her social media. Showing no signs of slowing down, the actor added another achievement to her name as she became the first Asian to get featured on a prestigious fashion magazine cover.

Hoyeon Jung on Vogue cover

Taking to her Instagram, the 27-year-old model shared her cover for the Vogue magazine for its February issue. The magazine had a feature of the model to talk about her rise from a model to a megastar through the show Squid Game. The feature made her the first Asian model to be on the cover of US Vogue since 130 years since its first issue.

Sharing the cover with her fans, she wrote, ''I can’t express how grateful and honored i am right now.. Thank you so much @voguemagazine and the wonderful creative team for this opportunity🤭😭🙏🏼♥️ Photographer: @harleyweir Writer: @monmoon Fashion Editor: @alex_jordan_harrington Hair: @hollismithhead Makeup: @ThomasdeKluyver Casting: @helenasuric Special thanks to @louisvuitton @nicolasghesquiere''

As per a report from ET Canada, the young model talked about her journey from model to an actor with Vogue where she revealed that she could not eat for a long time and lost a lot of weight. She stated, ''The feeling, there’s a limit to what words can express. I don’t know why, but I couldn’t eat. I was so confused, and it was so chaotic. I didn’t believe it. I didn’t trust it. My mom did joke that my acting was very realistic, like when I’m being mean to her.''

Meanwhile, the creator of Squid Game, Hwang Dong-hyuk, confirmed to be working on the second season whilst also discussing the possibility of a third of the show.

Image: Instagram/@hoooooyeony