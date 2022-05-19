'Squid Game' To Return In 2023? Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Gives Update On Season 2

While fans have been eagerly waiting for the second season of Netflix's survival drama Squid Game, its creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has finally offered a potential release date. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the filmmaker revealed that the latest instalment may make its return at the end of 2023 or probably in 2024.

Teasing the show's return, he also added that the games will put 'humanity to test' once again. He stated that Squid Game Season 2 is still in the very early stages of development, and he has only three pages worth of ideas to turn it into a script. The South Korean drama starred Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, and HoYeon Jung, among others in pivotal roles.

Netflix's Squid Game season 2 to return in 2023?

Hwang Dong-hyuk also mentioned how the first season could've seen more than just one winner had players been less focused on wanting to kill each other. "If they were capable of talking with one another, of cooperating with one another, I do agree that there could have been a possibility that we could have seen more winners," Hwang said.

While Gi-hun is confirmed to return, Hwang also stated that the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) overseeing the games will have a larger role to play. He added, "I want to ask the question, ‘Is true solidarity between humans possible?"

In an earlier conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Hwang revealed the potential storylines he wanted to explore moving ahead. He said, "For example, the story of the police officer and the story of his brother, the Front Man. So if I end up creating season two, I’d like to explore that storyline — what is going on between those two brothers?” Hwang also mentioned how the recruiter who plays the game of ddakji with Gi-hun could be an interesting character to explore among other things.