Star-studded Venice Film Festival Brings Out Big Names & Glamour Under One Roof

Last Updated: 6th September, 2021 14:59 IST

Penélope Cruz and her director Pedro Almodóvar were dressed for the occasion at the red carpet as they attended the premiere of their film Parallel Mothers

Kirsten Dunst and Benedict Cumberbatch, along with their director Jane Campion dazzled in black at their film The Power of the Dog premiere.

Kristen Stewart, who plays Princes Diana in Spencer, poses with her director Pablo Larraín at the premiere of the movie.

One of the leads of The Lost Daughter, Dakota Johnson raised the glamour quotient in a fringe dress with stones.

As Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial The Lost Daughter geared up for release, actor Jake Gyllenhaal came out to cheer for his sister.

