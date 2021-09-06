Last Updated:

Star-studded Venice Film Festival Brings Out Big Names & Glamour Under One Roof

The Venice Film Festival held numerous popular film premieres, thus bringing out big names & some glamourous appearances under one roof.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Jake Gyllenhaal
1/6
AP

As Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial The Lost Daughter geared up for release, actor Jake Gyllenhaal came out to cheer for his sister.

Dakota Johnson
2/6
AP

One of the leads of The Lost Daughter, Dakota Johnson raised the glamour quotient in a fringe dress with stones. 

Dune
3/6
AP

(L-R) Dune team Javier Bardem, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgård, Chang Chen, Oscar Isaac, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Denis Villeneuve, Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin pose.

Kristen Stewart
4/6
AP

Kristen Stewart, who plays Princes Diana in Spencer, poses with her director Pablo Larraín at the premiere of the movie. 

Benedict Cumberbatch
5/6
AP

Kirsten Dunst and Benedict Cumberbatch, along with their director Jane Campion dazzled in black at their film The Power of the Dog premiere. 

Penélope Cruz
6/6
AP

Penélope Cruz and her director Pedro Almodóvar were dressed for the occasion at the red carpet as they attended the premiere of their film Parallel Mothers

