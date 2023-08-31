Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon Teaser: Lee Yoo Mi Puts Her Superhuman Abilities To Good Use

The popular K-drama Strong Woman Do Bong Soon is getting a spin-off titled Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon. The upcoming show stars Lee Yoo Mi, Kim Hae Sook and Kim Jung Eun in lead roles. The first teaser from the series was unveiled by the makers on Thursday. It will premiere on October 7, every Saturday and Sunday At 10:30 PM, KST on JTBC.

3 things you need to know

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon was released in 2017.

The original K-drama stars Park Bo-young, Park Hyung-Sik and Ji Soo in lead roles.

The show was popular and became one of the highest-rated Korean dramas in cable television history.

Teaser introduces three strong women

JTBC dropped the first teaser of Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon on Thursday. After Do Bong-soon in 2017, it is now her distant cousin Kang Nam Soon's turn to defend Gangnam in 2023. She is joined by her mother and grandmother, two other powerful women. Kim Jung Eun will portray Kang Nam Soon's mother Hwang Geum Joo and Kim Hae Sook will portray her grandma Gil Joong Gan.

Like Do Bong Soon, Lee Yoo Mi is prepared to use her powerful punches and kicks to teach Gangnam's wicked people a lesson. The trio will cooperate to apprehend crooks in the area. Since nothing about Ong Seung Wu and Byun Woo Seok was revealed in this teaser, their characters are yet to be seen. According to reports, the lead actors of the original show, Park Bo-young and Park Hyung-Sik will also make a cameo appearance in the spin-off.

What is the storyline of Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon?

Do Bong Soon was South Korea's first female protagonist with supernatural abilities inherited from her maternal heritage. Lee Yoo Mi will now play her sixth cousin in the upcoming series. Her grandma and mother Hwang each become involved in a drug case in the Gangnam neighborhood. Detective Kang Hee Sik will be portrayed by Ong Seung Wu. These three women assist him in catching criminals in his investigation into drug crimes.