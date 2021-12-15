Last Updated:

Sudha Murty, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Are 'World’s Most Admired Women 2021' From India

As per the list of World's Most Admired Women 2021, actor Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai, and author Sudha Murty are the only Indian women on the list.

Sudha Murty

From fashion and entertainment to sports and business, women are ruling in all sectors in the present day. According to an international survey conducted by YouGov, a total of 17 Asians including India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BLACKPINK's Lisa, are among the world's most admired men and women of 2021.

Priyanka, Aishwarya, Sudha Murty only Indian women on World's Most Admired Women 2021

As per the released list of World's Most Admired Women 2021, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and author Sudha Murty are the only Indian women on the list. Retaining the first spot on the list is former First Lady Michelle Obama, followed by Eternals star Angelina Jolie, and Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom. Check out the list of powerful female names in the world. 

  1. Michelle Obama
  2. Angelina Jolie
  3. Queen Elizabeth II
  4. Oprah Winfrey
  5. Scarlett Johansson
  6. Emma Watson
  7. Taylor Swift
  8. Angela Merkel
  9. Malala Yousafzai
  10. Priyanka Chopra Jonas
  11. Kamala Harris
  12. Hillary Clinton
  13. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
  14. Sudha Murty
  15. Greta Thunberg
  16. Melania Trump
  17. Lisa
  18. Liu Yifei
  19. Yang Mi
  20. Jacinda Ardern

According to YouGov, the rankings of the first three in both categories remain unchanged in comparison to last year. The most admired women list did not see any fall in rankings. Oprah Winfrey, Scarlett Johansson, Emma Watson, Taylor Swift, Angela Merkel, Malala Yousafzai and Priyanka Chopra Jonas (in that order) after Queen Elizabeth II, either retained their positions or improved upon last year’s standings. Chopra saw the highest jump in rankings with climbing of five places. Sudha Murty, who is known for her down to earth nature, also secured a 14th position in the list. 

Meanwhile, as for the World's Most Admired Men 2021, former US President Barack Obama has retained his first spot. Billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates maintained his standing at the second spot. He is followed by China's President Xi Jinping in third place. 

List of World's Most Admired Men 2021

  1. Barack Obama
  2. Bill Gates
  3. Xi Jinping
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo
  5. Jackie Chan
  6. Elon Musk
  7. Lionel Messi
  8. Narendra Modi
  9. Vladimir Putin
  10. Jack Ma
  11. Warren Buffett
  12. Sachin Tendulkar
  13. Donald Trump
  14. Shah Rukh Khan
  15. Amitabh Bachchan
  16. Pope Francis
  17. Imran Khan
  18. Virat Kohli
  19. Andy Lau
  20. Joe Biden

