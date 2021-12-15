Sudha Murty, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Are 'World’s Most Admired Women 2021' From India

From fashion and entertainment to sports and business, women are ruling in all sectors in the present day. According to an international survey conducted by YouGov, a total of 17 Asians including India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BLACKPINK's Lisa, are among the world's most admired men and women of 2021.

Priyanka, Aishwarya, Sudha Murty only Indian women on World's Most Admired Women 2021

As per the released list of World's Most Admired Women 2021, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and author Sudha Murty are the only Indian women on the list. Retaining the first spot on the list is former First Lady Michelle Obama, followed by Eternals star Angelina Jolie, and Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom. Check out the list of powerful female names in the world.

Michelle Obama Angelina Jolie Queen Elizabeth II Oprah Winfrey Scarlett Johansson Emma Watson Taylor Swift Angela Merkel Malala Yousafzai Priyanka Chopra Jonas Kamala Harris Hillary Clinton Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Sudha Murty Greta Thunberg Melania Trump Lisa Liu Yifei Yang Mi Jacinda Ardern

World's Most Admired Women 2021 (1-10)



1. Michelle Obama 🇺🇸

2. Angelina Jolie 🇺🇸

3. Queen Elizabeth II 🇬🇧

4. Oprah Winfrey 🇺🇸

5. Scarlett Johansson 🇺🇸

6. Emma Watson 🇬🇧

7. Taylor Swift 🇺🇸

8. Angela Merkel 🇩🇪

9. Malala Yousafzai 🇵🇰

10. Priyanka Chopra 🇮🇳https://t.co/oBV8X1gh6E pic.twitter.com/s3lP0ZNBBc — YouGov (@YouGov) December 14, 2021

According to YouGov, the rankings of the first three in both categories remain unchanged in comparison to last year. The most admired women list did not see any fall in rankings. Oprah Winfrey, Scarlett Johansson, Emma Watson, Taylor Swift, Angela Merkel, Malala Yousafzai and Priyanka Chopra Jonas (in that order) after Queen Elizabeth II, either retained their positions or improved upon last year’s standings. Chopra saw the highest jump in rankings with climbing of five places. Sudha Murty, who is known for her down to earth nature, also secured a 14th position in the list.

Meanwhile, as for the World's Most Admired Men 2021, former US President Barack Obama has retained his first spot. Billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates maintained his standing at the second spot. He is followed by China's President Xi Jinping in third place.

List of World's Most Admired Men 2021

Barack Obama Bill Gates Xi Jinping Cristiano Ronaldo Jackie Chan Elon Musk Lionel Messi Narendra Modi Vladimir Putin Jack Ma Warren Buffett Sachin Tendulkar Donald Trump Shah Rukh Khan Amitabh Bachchan Pope Francis Imran Khan Virat Kohli Andy Lau Joe Biden

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra/@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb/Facebook/@sudhamurthy123