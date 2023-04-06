Suga Road To D-Day Trailer: BTS Rapper Gets Candid With ARMY, Opens Up On Quitting Music

The trailer of BTS Suga's solo documentary film titled Suga: Road to D-Day has been released. It will premiere on OTT on April 21 and will give a glimpse into the singer's life, like never before. The movie will feature Suga going on a musical journey to find inspiration for his upcoming album D-Day.

The trailer opens with the BTS rapper in a thoughful mood. He goes on to travel the world and get inspired by other artists. He can also be seen performing in different cities across the world including Las Vegas, Tokyo, San Francisco and Seoul. The over one minute long trailer also shows Suga meeting and interacting with global artists including Halsey, with whom BTS collaborated on Boy With Luv, Steve Aoki, Anderson Paak and more. He learns about music from them despite their language differences.

The documentary also gives a glimpse into the lives of artists performing on stage and how songs are recorded inside a studio. SUGA: Road to D-Day will release on April 21 and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. ARMY can also watch the documentary on Weverse.

Save the date! 💜💜



SUGA: Road to D-DAY premieres 21 April on #DisneyPlusHotstar pic.twitter.com/o1cV7WcU9t — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) April 6, 2023

About Suga's documentary film

Earlier, a 30-second teaser of Suga: Road to D-Day was released by the makers, which featured the rapper travelling in cities like Seoul, Chuncheon, Tokyo, Malibu, Pyeongchang, San Francisco and Las Vegas. Suga seemed to enjoy his road trip across multiple cities and expressed his excitement. He said in the teaser that he has never done anything like this ever before, not even in Korea.

BTS Suga's other projects

BTS Suga's agency BigHit Music also announced in a tweet that the rapper's first-ever solo album titled D-Day will be released on April 21. Apart from that, he will also be going on a solo world tour and will perform in at least 11 concerts from April till June, this year. His last concert will be in Seoul on June 25.