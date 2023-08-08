Talk To Me Banned In Kuwait For Featuring Trans Actor Zoe Terakes, They React

Talk To Me, a popular Australian horror movie, was recently banned in Kuwait . This reportedly happened as non-binary trans actor Zoe Terakes plays a role in it. They have now reacted to the development. Interestingly, Terakes ' gender identity is never really discussed in the film.

It appears to be the first time Kuwait has banned a movie based solely on a cast member's gender identity and not for its themes.

Apart from Kuwait, Talk to Me has been released in all other Gulf territories.

Zoe Terakes finds the ban "dehumanising"

Zoe took to their Instagram to protest the "dehumanising" decision that prevented Talk to Me from being released in Kuwait. They said this is not only unprecedented and extremely alarming, but also unsurprising.

Their long note read, “our film doesn’t have queer themes. Our film doesn’t actually ever mention my transness, or my queerness. I am a trans actor who happened to get the role. I’m not a theme. I’m a person. Kuwait has banned this film due to my identity alone. Reportedly, this is a first. This is a new precedent. It is targeted and dehumanising and means to harm us.”

Zoe continued by expressing concern for Kuwait's transgender and LGBT population. Additionally, they requested people to make donations to the Rainbow Railroad charity, which aids vulnerable queer and trans people.

Kuwait has banned films in the past

Kuwait is widely regarded as the most stringently censored film market in the Gulf, consistently outlawing films with any allusions to LBGTQ+ individuals. West Side Story, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and Lightyear. previously faced a similar fate. However, Talk To Me is the first movie to be banned based on the actor's gender identity and not the content itself. This indicates that Kuwait's censors are becoming more rigid about LGBTQ+ performers..