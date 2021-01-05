Taran Kootenhayoo, Canadian Indigeneous Actor, Passes Away At 27; Read For More Details

Taran Kootenhayoo, the actor who gained fame and recognition for his performance in 2018's Indie feature presentation, Bella Ciao, has passed away at the age of 27. One of the first to announce Taran Kootenhayoo's death was the Canadian Indigenous streetwear maker Section 35, who took to Instagram to pay respects to the late artist. Through the caption of the same, the brand paid its tribute to the Bella Ciao! actor. The post and the caption that it was posted with can be found below.

The Post:

Hours later, through the official social media accounts of the 2018 movie, the makers of Bella Ciao released a post through which they paid their respects to the actor. In his memory, the makers even released a copy of the 2018 film so that everybody can watch it. The two tweets through which the makers communicated Taran Kootenhayoo's death and paid their respects to him can be found below.

In honour of Taran J. Kootenhayoo, and with great respect for the family, and with the approval of Taran’s sister Cheyanna J. V. Kootenhayoo, we would like to present the opportunity to view this film that he acted in.



Please use this link. https://t.co/CIqzCUdTri — Bella Ciao Movie (@BellaCiaoMovie) January 2, 2021

We have deep respect and affection for Taran @StandingSunrise. He was a gifted and generous person. Our loss is immeasurable. We wish him well on his journey. https://t.co/x1a6F7pHVm — Bella Ciao Movie (@BellaCiaoMovie) January 2, 2021

Since the past couple of days, the news pieces that read something on the lines of "Taran Kootenhayoo dead" have been surfacing over the internet. Many people are, in his honor, running an online funding campaign on Twitter. One of those tweets can be found below.

#Vancouver arts community has lost a young Indigenous cultural leader w passing of Taran Kootenhayoo. He will be missed by the Indigenous artists he inspired and audiences he challenged #decolonize #tarankootenhayoo https://t.co/tTYEaLA8PH #vanpoli #bcarts #vanarts pic.twitter.com/CgSUZiRSUH — Irwin Oostindie (@Dutchphoto) January 2, 2021

Taran Kootenhayoo Death Reason:

As far as Taran Kootenhayoo death reason is concerned, nothing has been revealed by his friends or family members as yet. As per an article In The Hollywood Reporter, he was found dead on New Year's Eve. The actor, as per the very same article, was named as a "Star to Watch" at the Whistler Film Festival in 2018 and earned the "Most Promising Newcomer" trophy at the Jessie Theatre Awards a year later.

