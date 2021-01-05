Taran Kootenhayoo's Movies And Shows That You Should Not Miss

Canadian indigenous actor Taran Kootenhayoo has passed away at the age of 27. The cause of death hasn't been revealed yet but he was found dead on New Year's eve. Taran Kootenhayoo's death was announced by indigenous streetwear Section 35 who shared pictures of him and wrote a note for him. Fans around the world are shocked to hear about the death and have also started a fundraiser campaign on Twitter. Read further ahead to know more about the actor.

Also Read: Taran Kootenhayoo, Canadian Indigeneous Actor, Passes Away At 27; Read For More Details

Taran Kootenhayoo's movies

Taran Kootenhayoo's death came as a shock to many people in the industry. Taran was born and brought up in Cold Lake, Alberta and pursued a career in acting. He took acting classes at Capilano College in Vancouver and graduated in 2015. Throughout his graduation, he was a part of short films but he got his break in 2018. The actor was well-known for his character as a young homeless man in Bella Ciao! (2018). It was directed by Carolyn Combs and the story revolved around intersecting characters in an east Vancouver multicultural community.

Also Read: Trebek Urges Support For COVID-19 Victims In 1 Of Last Shows

To pay respect to the actor, the official website of the movie Bella Ciao! released the copy of the movie. They made it available for everyone to watch. In another tweet, they paid respect and called his death as "immeasurable loss." Check out the tweet :

In honour of Taran J. Kootenhayoo, and with great respect for the family, and with the approval of Taran’s sister Cheyanna J. V. Kootenhayoo, we would like to present the opportunity to view this film that he acted in.



Please use this link. https://t.co/CIqzCUdTri — Bella Ciao Movie (@BellaCiaoMovie) January 2, 2021

We have deep respect and affection for Taran @StandingSunrise. He was a gifted and generous person. Our loss is immeasurable. We wish him well on his journey. https://t.co/x1a6F7pHVm — Bella Ciao Movie (@BellaCiaoMovie) January 2, 2021

Taran Kootenhayoo's TV series

Taran was also a part of TV series and he also gave his voice for animated series. He played the role of Remy, in Canadian TV series, Literally. The show revolved around a book store owner and different customers that added spice to his life. According to Hollywood Reporter, Taran also gave his voice for Randall in the animated fantasy series Molly of Denali. The series was action-adventure comedy revolving around 10-year-old Molly and her friends who went on an adventurous trip to Alaska.

Also Read: 'The Great North' cast: Which actor lent their voice to which character in this sitcom?

Apart from this, Taran was also called Star to Watch at the Whistler Film Festival in 2018. He even earned the "Most Promising Newcomer" trophy at the Jessie Theatre Awards a year later. After his death, few donation links has been made live for the fans. The same account that announced the death of the actor also shared the link. Check out the post:

Also Read: 'Expedition Bigfoot' Cast: Here's All You Need To Know About The Mystery Hunters

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.