TEEN TOP C.A.P Withdraws From K-Pop Group Ahead Of Comeback, Agency Issues Statement

Days after TEEN TOP member C.A.P smoked and hurled abuses during a live session on YouTube, his agency TOP Media informed the idol's withdrawal from the group. They issued a statement and said that they came to this decision after discussing it with the band members. The agency also mentioned that the K-Pop group will be reorganised into a four-member group with Chunji, Niel, Ricky, and Changjo.

The statement read, "Hello. This is TOP Media. First of all, we would like to sincerely thank the fans who have shown a lot of love to TEEN TOP. After discussions with the TEEN TOP members, it has been decided that C.A.P will leave the group effective today. Accordingly, TEEN TOP will reorganize into a four-member group with Chunji, Niel, Ricky, and Changjo. We would like to apologize once again for causing trouble to many people with C.A.P’s rash words and actions. We also feel responsible for these events and we promise to do our best to manage our artists. We will release another notice after discussing the details of TEEN TOP’s comeback with the members. Thank you."

For the uninitiated, TEEN TOP is making a comeback after almost three years. Their agency confirmed the news. They also shared that the members will make a comeback in July. However, after C.A.P's removal, only four members will make a comeback.

C.A.P apologises for causing damage to TEEN TOP

After the agency's announcement, former TEEN TOP member C.A.P issued a public apology. He took to his Instagram account and apologised for his actions. He wrote, "Before I continue, I would like to apologize to the many people who have been hurt by my words and actions. Even though I was aware that there could be a controversy, I only thought of myself and acted selfishly. I knew that I felt sorry for the people who have trusted me and supported me, as well as to the members who have been close to me for a long time.I felt like I have been wearing clothes that don’t fit me for a long time."

"I wanted to take them off, so I started doing the wrong thing. It is my fault and my fault only. I have no excuses. I am sorry to my [members] and the company for my immature behavior and I apologize to the fans who must have been embarrassed by my actions. I hope there is no more damage to TEEN TOP, the members, and the company staff who have been working hard for the comeback. I am sincerely sorry. Thank you for loving TEEN TOP’s C.A.P up until now. Thank you very much," he added. Take a look at the post below:

What actually happened?

C.A.P misbehaved with his fans during his live stream. When a section of people asked him to not smoke on live session, he hurled abuses at them. He further stated that these fans weren't there to watch him before but now as the band is making its comeback, they suddenly showed up and asked him to not cause harm to his team's image.