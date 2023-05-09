TEEN TOP Leader C.A.P Hurls Abuses On Live Stream Ahead Of Making A Comeback

Korean boy band TEEN TOP's leader C.A.P recently hosted a live session on YouTube. During the initial moments of the live stream, the idol was working on a painting. When he took a break from painting to talk to his fans, he started smoking a cigarette. After fans asked him to not smoke during the livestream, he hurled abuses at them.

C.A.P was frustrated after a section of fans asked him to stop smoking. He said that these fans weren't around to watch his broadcasts before but now as the group is making a comeback, they suddenly showed up. He further shared that the fans think that he might cause harm to the team.

He said, "So earlier, earlier when I smoked, there was someone saying, 'Can you at least not smoke on broadcast'. Do you know why that pisses me off? First of all, it's these people who weren't even around to watch my broadcasts before, they just suddenly showed up because there was news that we were having a comeback. They suddenly show up here and say, 'You shouldn't be doing this or that'. And they sh*t on me and I don't wanna deal with that. They weren't even my consumers from the beginning, but they just think they can come here and tell me what to do, and I don't like that. It does not sit well with me."

"So I've been thinking, why are these people coming and sh*ting on me? And it's because I am a part of a team, and so their reasoning is that I might cause harm on the team... but see, if they were really so concerned about my actions, then they should have come to me about it at least 6 months ago, not now. If you don't like my actions, say so right away, not because the comeback is around the corner," he added.

TOP Media state #TEENTOP comeback & album release on July will proceed as plan. Contract renewal are still being checked.



'I am thinking I might just not do the comeback'

During the live stream, TEEN TOP member C.A.P. seemingly threatened his fans about not making a comeback. He said that his contract is ending in July and if fans believe that he is causing harm to the team then he will not do the comeback. He said, "I'm thinking I might just not do the comeback. My contract is supposed to end in July anyway. So if I'm causing harm to the team as they say, then I guess I'd better just not be in the team. That's what I've been thinking for about a week now. Maybe it actually is better for them that they go on without me. I'm gonna think this through, and I will let you know by next week what I decide on. I will consult with my team and the company."

For the unversed, TEEN TOP is making a comeback after almost three years. Their agency TOP Media confirmed the news of their comeback. They said that the members have started preparing for an album and are all set to make a comeback in July.