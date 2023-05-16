Thai Actors Mile, Apo Starrer Man Suang Teaser Out Ahead Of Cannes 2023 Premiere

KinnPorsche famed Mile and Apo’s upcoming film Man Suang’s teaser was released by its makers on Tuesday (May 16). It will be premiering at the Cannes film festival this year. The actor duo will also be marking their debut at the prestigious film and fashion event.

The entertainment label Be On Cloud shared the teaser on the upcoming film on their Twitter handle. The snippet gave a glimpse inside the fantasy film and featured some rich cultural connotations of Thailand. The official description read, “Man Suang, a film of imagination inspired by history with multicultural flavours, is from Thailand to international eyes.”

Suang is an ancient Chinese term that is still occasionally used as a surname in various parts of Asia. The title of the film has fans speculating as to what it means. The title Man Suang may be a nod to the periodical theme of the film as Man Suang's film has a historical setting.

Mile and Apo's India visit

Earlier in April, Mile and Apo visited India to attend a Dior event. The two took out time from their schedule for sightseeing. The actors were spotted at Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai and offered prayers to Lord Ganesha. They explored the city by taking a stroll on Mumbai streets and visited museums. They also did sewing on canvas. They enjoyed their stay at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.

Mile took to his Instagram stories and shared a series of glimpses with fans. They had 'desi breakfast' and tea. They shared a photo of their breakfast which included dhokla, jalebi and fafda. Expressing his gratitude to their Indian fans, Apo wrote on Twitter, "It's so memorable time for me to be here in India for the first time. THANK YOU so much for Our Indian fans for coming to see us today. We are respecting your appreciation."