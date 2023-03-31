Thai Stars Mile, Apo Make The Most Of Their Stay In India: Desi Breakfast To Temple Visit

Quick links:
Thai actors Phakphum Romsaithong, popularly known as Mile and Nattawin Wattanagitiphat aka Apo, who rose to fame with their hit Thai BL series KinnPorsche, visited Mumbai on March 29.
The duo learnt Hindi language on their flight from Bangtok to Mumbai. In the video, Apo could be seen asking the stewardess how to say 'Thank You' in Hindi. He then practicsed saying 'Dhanyavaad.
Át Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, they greeted their fans warmly. They also interacted with their fans and posed for the photographers.
Mile and Apo attended the Christian Dior's Fall 2023 collection at Gateway Of India in Mumbai. They looked their fashionable best at the event.
Mile wore a white sweater featuring red embroidery. He completed his look with white trousers.On the other hand, Apo wore a black suit.
Recently, they visited the Siddhivinayak temple and offered prayers to Lord Ganesha. Moreover, they also explored Mumbai, visited museums and did sewing on canvas.
Mile and Apo are staying at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai. The former took to his Instagram stories and shared a few glimpses from his stay at the hotel.