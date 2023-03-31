Last Updated:

Thai Stars Mile, Apo Make The Most Of Their Stay In India: Desi Breakfast To Temple Visit

KinnPorshe stars Mile and Apo attended Christian Dior's Fall 2023 collection at Gateway Of India in Mumbai. Check out how they spent their time in India.

Hardika Gupta
Thai actors Mile and Apo
@milephakphum/Instagram

Thai actors Phakphum Romsaithong, popularly known as Mile and Nattawin Wattanagitiphat aka Apo, who rose to fame with their hit Thai BL series KinnPorsche, visited Mumbai on March 29.

Thai actors Mile and Apo
@milephakphum/Instagram

The duo learnt Hindi language on their flight from  Bangtok to Mumbai. In the video, Apo could be seen asking the stewardess how to say 'Thank You' in Hindi. He then practicsed saying 'Dhanyavaad.

Thai actors Mile and Apo
@milephakphum/Instagram

Át Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, they greeted their fans warmly. They also interacted with their fans and posed for the photographers. 

Thai actors Mile and Apo
@milephakphum/Instagram

Mile and Apo attended the Christian Dior's Fall 2023 collection at Gateway Of India in Mumbai. They looked their fashionable best at the event. 

Thai actors Mile and Apo
@milephakphum/Instagram

Mile wore a white sweater featuring red embroidery. He completed his look with white trousers.On the other hand, Apo wore a black suit.

Thai actors Mile and Apo
@milephakphum/Instagram

Recently, they visited the Siddhivinayak temple and offered prayers to Lord Ganesha. Moreover, they also explored Mumbai, visited museums and did sewing on canvas. 

Thai actors Mile and Apo
@milephakphum/Instagram

Mile and Apo are staying at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai. The former took to his Instagram stories and shared a few glimpses from his stay at the hotel. 

Thai actors Mile and Apo
@milephakphum/Instagram

Earlier in the morning, they had 'desi breakfast' and shared a photo. Their plate comprised of dhokla, jalebi and fafda. 

