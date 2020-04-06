'The Girl With All The Gifts' Ending Explained; Why Did Melanie Set The Seed Pod Ablaze?

The Girl with All the Gifts is a horror, thriller, drama movie set in a post-apocalyptic world and is an adaptation of Mike Carey’s novel with the same title. The movie portrays a dystopian future post a breakdown of civilization after most of humanity is wiped out by a fungal infection. The plot revolves around the struggle of a scientist, a teacher, and military soldiers who embark on a journey of survival with a mutant young girl named Melanie.

The plot of the movie

Mankind has been ravaged by a fungal disease and the infected people have turned into flesh-eaters, referred to as ‘Hungaries’. The few humans left start to experiment on the second generation of children of the infected humans, who are flesh-eaters but have retained the ability to think and learn. They are being taught by a teacher in a school being run in an army base while a scientist, Dr Caroline Caldwell, is trying to figure out a cure, a vaccine to save mankind.

Throughout the course of the movie, the viewer sees a unique bonding and relationship between Melanie and her teacher Helen who has never treated Melanie as an untouchable. In the climax of the movie, the viewers see that Melanie realises that she is not a part of any experiment or the cure to the disease that has been spreading and depleting mankind. She realises that sacrificing her life for vaccines won’t help the cause as her kind of people are the future and no one can stop the human race from eradication as the 'Hungries' were increasing and progressing.

Read | 'Panchayat' Review: Jitendra Kumar Shines In The Light Hearted Comedy As 'Ladka Tez Hai'

Therefore, she escapes from the base camp and sets fire to a towering seed pod structure that releases an immense cloud of airborne spores. Meanwhile, Dr Caroline Caldwell, the scientist, is killed by a group of infected children. Sergeant Eddie Parks asks Melanie to shoot him dead as he does not want to become one of the 'Hungries'. Only Helen, the teacher, is left locked in a lab with doors sealed, as Melanie thought that the children needed a teacher. The film ends with a tearful Helen who is safe but imprisoned inside the sealed med lab.

Read | Deepika Padukone Thinks Ranveer Singh Might Be A 'cat', Reason Will Make You Go LOL

Ending explained

Melanie figured out that the fast-growing disease had eradicated most of the human race, it was impossible to curb it. Therefore, she set ablaze the towering seed-pod structure in order to turn the last of humans into Hungries without being bitten or attacked by other Hungries. This is done by her as she realised that by doing so, it would make the rest of the humans like the second generation of Hungries, who had retained the ability to think and learn. Moreover, she was aware that the second generation would not eat each other as Hungries did not eat other Hungries. They all would be getting educated, and therefore they will grow up to be kids very similar to the human race, except the fact that there will be no vegetarians.

Read | Fact Check: Did NPCIL Associate Director Talk About Power Grid Failure On April 5?

Read | 'Ozark' Season 3 Ending Explained And What To Expect From Next Season

Image Credits: Youtube screengrab from Warner bros

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.