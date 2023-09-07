The Glory Star Kim Hieora Apologises After Being Accused Of Violence In School, Extortion

Korean actress Kim Hieora, who is currently basking in the success of her recent K-Drama Uncanny Counter 2, found herself embroiled in a controversy on Wednesday. The actress was accused of school violence, bullying and extortion. Recently, she opened up about the accusations.

3 things you need to know

Kim Hieora was a part of the group named Big Sangji, which was known for school violence.

The actress admitted that she was a part of the group but stated that she never hit anyone.

Hieora has been a part of several shows like The Glory and Uncanny Counter 2.

Kim Hieora apologises publicly

Kim Hieora took to social media and penned an apology letter. She apologised for her actions that recently came to light and said that she was immature at that time. She said that she has always aimed to be sincere and dedicated in all that she does. She said that she regrets hurting those who supported and believed in her. She concluded her note by saying that she would work on herself to regain her fans' trust again.

"Just as I appealed with a really young heart, I try to be honest and diligent in everything. Once again, I apologize to those who supported me and trusted me, and I sincerely apologise to those who were hurt because of me at this moment. I will move forward without lies because I know that many of you believe in me. Please keep an eye out," she wrote.

Why is Kim Hiero accused of physical violence and extortion?

Korean media portal Dispatch earlier reported about Kim Hieora's involvement in school bullying and violence during her middle school years. She faced accusations of being part of a notorious bullying group known as Big Sangji while attending Sangji Girls’ Middle School in the Wonju district of Gangwon Province.

Big Sangji, the bullying gang at the school, was infamous for extortion, physical assaults and verbal abuse. Dispatch received reports of Hieora's involvement in school violence in May 2023, which prompted them to investigate further.

The bullying incidents came to light when a student identified as X confessed to stealing items from an empty classroom during class hours. X revealed that they had committed these acts under the influence of an older student, Kim Hieora, who instructed them to do so in order to help pay for her mother's hospital bills, as per Dispatch. The student also revealed that she extorted money from them as she was facing "financial struggles" during that time.