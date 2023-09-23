The Good Bad Mother Actor Ki Eun Se Announces Divorce After 12 Years Of Marriage

The Good Bad Mother fame Ki Eun Se announced her divorce from her Korean-American businessman husband on Saturday. The actress took to social media to share the end of her 11-year-long marriage with her partner. They got married in 2012 and have a 12-year age gap.

2 things you need to know

Ki Eun Se is a well-known Korean actress who has made appearances in several shows like Racket Boys, The Penthouse 2 and more.

She got married to her Korean-American non-celebrity husband in 2012.

What is the reason behind Ki Eun Se’s divorce?

Earlier today, Korean media channel SBS News reported that Ki Eun-se was divorcing her spouse. According to the report, the reason behind the couple's divorce was "personality differences". Fans continued to doubt the veracity of the story, but Sublime Entertainment, Ki Eun-se's management company later verified it, putting a stop to the online hubbub and arguments.

Ki Eun Se also penned a long note on her Instagram handle that said she had an amicable separation with her husband. Her post read, “Firstly, I am sharing some unwelcome personal news so my heart is very heavy. I ended my marriage with someone I had been with for a long time, and we have decided to support each other on our future paths.”

The actress thanked her fans for their concerns and assured them about working hard on her future projects. She added, “There are probably many people who are worried about me, but I will take these messages as a support that wishes a better future for me. I hope that everyone will do better in the future, so I see your concerns as support. I will continue to strive harder to show you good projects and activities.”

Ki Eun Se's work profile

The 40-year-old South Korean actress and K-drama star Ki Eun-se amassed a long and significant body of work over the course of her seventeen years in the business, earning her a tremendous amount of recognition and attention. She was last seen in the K-drama The Good Bad Mother. The actress portrayed the part of Hwang Soo-yeon, Assemblyman Oh's secretary who subsequently carries his illegitimate kid.