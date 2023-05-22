The Idol Premiere At Cannes: Controversy Surrounding BLACKPINK Jennie, The Weeknd's Show

Quick links:
The Idol will be premiering at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday. Prior to its screening, lets take a look at the controversy around the series.
It all started when Rolling Stone came up with an in-depth article about the show being subjected to delays and rewrites, which occured after Euphoria director Sam Levinson took over directing.
With roughly 80% of the series already filmed, previous director of The Idol, Amy Seimetz quit the show in April of last year. Reportedly, Seimetz was given half finished scripts and a tight schedule.
The Idol apparently underwent several rewrites and reshoots, and Levinson allegedly changed the show's initial theme by including more nudity and "disturbing" sexual imagery.
BLACKPINK Jennie, is making her acting debut with The Idol. Her role in the show was significantly cut leading fans to belive she is getting used to gain her fans as the audience of the show.
One source said, "It was a show about a woman who was finding herself sexually, turned into a show about a man who gets to abuse this woman and she loves it.”
Another one added, "like any rape fantasy that any toxic man would have in the show — and then the woman comes back for more because it makes her music better.”
In response to allegations, Lily-Rose Depp praised Levinson as "the best director" she had ever worked with and said that the creative team has been committed to creating a safe working environment.
Actor and executive producer of the show, Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd retaliated by sharing a clip from the show on his Twitter and Instagram handle.