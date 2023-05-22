Last Updated:

The Idol Premiere At Cannes: Controversy Surrounding BLACKPINK Jennie, The Weeknd's Show

Anjali Negi
The Idol
1/10
still from The Idol trailer

The Idol will be premiering at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday. Prior to its screening, lets take a look at the controversy around the series. 

The Idol
2/10
still from The Idol trailer

It all started when Rolling Stone came up with an in-depth article about the show being subjected to delays and rewrites, which occured after Euphoria director Sam Levinson took over directing. 

The Idol
3/10
still from The Idol trailer

With roughly 80% of the series already filmed, previous director of The Idol, Amy Seimetz quit the show in April of last year. Reportedly, Seimetz was given half finished scripts and a tight schedule.

The Idol
4/10
still from The Idol trailer

The Idol apparently underwent several rewrites and reshoots, and Levinson allegedly changed the show's initial theme by including more nudity and "disturbing" sexual imagery.

The Idol
5/10
still from The Idol trailer

BLACKPINK Jennie, is making her acting debut with The Idol. Her role in the show was significantly cut leading fans to belive she is getting used to gain her fans as the audience of the show. 

The Idol
6/10
Image: The Idol/Instagram

One source said, "It was a show about a woman who was finding herself sexually, turned into a show about a man who gets to abuse this woman and she loves it.”

The Idol
7/10
still from The Idol trailer

Another one added, "like any rape fantasy that any toxic man would have in the show — and then the woman comes back for more because it makes her music better.”

The Idol
8/10
still from The Idol trailer

In response to allegations, Lily-Rose Depp praised Levinson as "the best director" she had ever worked with and said that the creative team has been committed to creating a safe working environment.

The Idol
9/10
still from The Idol trailer

Actor and executive producer of the show, Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd retaliated by sharing a clip from the show on his Twitter and Instagram handle. 

The Idol
10/10
still from The Idol trailer

In it, Depp's characters called Rolling Stone "irrelevant" and downplayed their amount of followers. He captioned the post: "@rollingstone did we upset you?"

