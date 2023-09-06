The Idolmaster KR Actor Lee Su-ji Announces Autumn Wedding With Non-celebrity Fiance

Korean actress and singer Lee Su-ji is all set to marry her non-celebrity boyfriend. Her fiance's identity has not been revealed yet. The actress took to social media and revealed when the couple will tie the knot.

3 things you need to know

Lee Su-ji made her debut with K-Pop group The Ark. The band was later disbanded.

She then became a part of another K-Pop band Uni.T

She is known for her roles in K-Dramas such as The Idolmaster KR, Stargram, and Pops in Seoul among others.

Lee Su-ji to tie the knot in October

Lee Suji began her long note by acknowledging the approaching season of autumn and inquired about the well-being of her followers. She described the past year as a "special and surprising" time in her life, filled with "laughter and tears". She expressed regret that she couldn't share all of her experiences on Instagram.

She then revealed her plans to marry in October this year. Lee Su-ji explained that she had always wanted to meet someone like her father, and her fiancé embodied those qualities. Describing him as friendly, attentive, and warm-hearted, she shared how he had taught her to express love and live a life full of loyalty and humility.

"I have met someone that loves me without change, and I will marry in October this year. Since I was young, I had wanted to meet someone that was like my dad. My groom-to-be is someone that is friendly, detailed and has a warm heart, like my dad," she wrote.

Lee Suji showers praises on her fiance

Lee Su-ji expressed her gratitude for her fiancé, who, despite their imperfections, helped them complement each other's weaknesses. She thanked her fans who had witnessed her growth since her debut at a young age, reassuring them that they were the ones who had loved and supported her as the person she is, beyond her roles as a singer or actor.

She concluded her letter by expressing her eagerness for the future as part of a family and her belief in the power of love. She signed off with the word "Shalom," embracing the love and support of her fans as she embarked on this new chapter of her life.