'The Pirates: Goblin Flag' Becomes 1st Korean Film In 2022 To Surpass 1 Mn Cinemagoers

The Pirates: Goblin Flag is off to a soaring start at the South Korean box office. Ever since its release on January 26, the film has been receiving immense love. On Saturday, the South Korean news outlet Soompi reported that The Pirates 2 had officially surpassed one million moviegoers, becoming a certified hit at the box office. The film has reached a milestone in about 10 days since its release.

The Pirates 2 becomes 1st Korean film to surpass 1 million cinemagoers

As a result, The Pirates 2 is the first Korean film of 2022 to draw over one million moviegoers. The feat is all the more remarkable considering that the Korean government placed strict social distancing guidelines on the theatres due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has undoubtedly affected the box office.

Despite being in competition with various domestic and foreign films, the film has also solidified its position at the top of the box office for ten consecutive days since its release. The film has been receiving extremely favourable reviews from the audience as well as the critics. They have been commending the film for its themes of comedy and romance, combined with action-packed scenes. Thus, the film is expected to continue its momentum at the box office.

About The Pirates: Goblin Flag

Released on January 26, The Pirates: Goblin Flag is a period action-adventure comedy-drama that depicts the fascinating adventures of pirates who come together to become the owners of royal treasures that have disappeared without a trace. It stars Kang Ha Neul, Han Hyo Joo, Lee Kwang Soo, EXO‘s Sehun, Chae Soo Bin, Kwon Sang Woo, and more. The film is the sequel to The Pirates: The Bandit Who Went To The Sea. The first part had drawn 8.66 million viewers in the year 2014.